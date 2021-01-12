JuiceBar Earns Energy Star Certification For Recently Launched Gen3 40-Amp Electric Vehicle Charger

SOUTH NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JuiceBar ®, a manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations known for their sleek design and cutting-edge technology, announced today that their recently launched Gen 3 Level 2 40-amp electric vehicle service equipment (EVSE) has earned ENERGY STAR certification.

Electric vehicle chargers that have earned the ENERGY STAR label are the most energy efficient chargers in this fast-growing industry. Not only do they provide the highest levels of energy, but they are exceptionally efficient, passing the extremely strict ENERGY STAR criteria.

To earn the ENERGY STAR label, electric vehicle chargers must conserve power when the product is not actively charging the vehicle. EV chargers are typically in standby mode (i.e., not actively charging a vehicle) for about 85% of the time. ENERGY STAR certified EV chargers provide all the functionality of standard stations but use 40% less energy in standby mode, reducing their impact on the environment.

"JuiceBar's mission is to build a national EV charging infrastructure that sustains the environment for future generations. Consistent with our mission to promote EV adoption, it is imperative that our EV charging technology is energy efficient," said Paul Vosper, President and CEO of JuiceBar. "Our certification through ENERGY STAR recognizes the importance we have placed on providing our customers with energy efficient solutions."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administers the ENERGY STAR program, which independently certifies products that use energy efficiently. ENERGY STAR certified companies and products are encouraged to work towards helping their customers improve efficiency and promote an energy management approach to help preserve the environment.

ENERGY STAR certified EV chargers meet a rigorous series of standards for energy efficiency and sustainability published by the US Department of Energy and certified by an independent Nationally Recognized Testing Lab. This designation enables the use of the charger in conjunction with a host of Federal, State and Utility-issued charging infrastructure incentives designed to accelerate the transition to non-emitting electric vehicles. "It is important to us that JuiceBar customers recognize that in addition to supporting sustainability they can take advantage of multiple opportunities for cost saving incentives," commented Vosper.

JuiceBar EV chargers are compatible with all electric vehicles, including Tesla. JuiceBar chargers are located in parking lots and garages of some of the country's largest office buildings, malls, universities, hospitals, hotels, train stations and airports as well as supporting major fleet operators such as electric school buses and light and medium-duty vehicles. They can be found at municipal town halls and major tourist destinations such as national parks, museums and casinos. JuiceBar chargers are known for their speed, reliability, ease of use, durability, and unique safety features.

About JuiceBarJuiceBar has been leading the EV Charger rEVolution since 2009 and is committed to building a global EV charging infrastructure that sustains the environment for future generations. Our chargers are deployed across >100 cities in the United States and Canada and are manufactured and assembled in the U.S.A. Our recently launched Gen 3 chargers are 60% faster than the industry's standard Level 2 charger, offer unique safety features, and provide choice of communication network. We are recognized for our technology, elegant and resilient charger designs with custom branding, a superior user experience, and our ability to consult and guide buyers through a cost-effective transition to e-mobility solutions. For more information about JuiceBar, visit www.JuiceBarEV.com

