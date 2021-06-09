Judy Cotte To Join Onex As Head Of ESG

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: ONEX) today announced the appointment of Judy Cotte as Head of ESG for Onex. In this new position, Ms. Cotte will lead Onex' ESG efforts, with a focus on enhancing Onex' investment processes across its platforms, partnering with investors and clients to help meet investment objectives and reporting requirements, and aligning Onex with industry best-practices.

"There is a strong connection between being responsible stewards of capital and having good ESG practices. Onex has been a responsible investor since our founding and we're excited to welcome Judy to the team to further enhance our ESG efforts," said Bobby Le Blanc, President of Onex and Head of Onex Partners. "Our intention is to not only create investment value, but to have a more positive impact on the industries we invest in and the communities we serve. Judy will play an important role in the continued success of our firm."

Ms. Cotte is a globally recognized expert on ESG and responsible investment, with the last twelve years of her career being exclusively focused in this area. She is joining Onex from ESG Global Advisors, a firm she founded to bridge the gap between companies and investors on ESG factors. Previously, Ms. Cotte was the Head of Corporate Governance & Responsible Investment for RBC Global Asset Management.

"We've seen positive momentum in the evolution of ESG practices," said Ms. Cotte. "Onex has an opportunity to build on its strong foundation and create real value and drive strategic change directly from our own efforts and through partnering with the companies we invest in. I'm pleased to be joining a team that shares my belief that good ESG practices can have a significant positive impact for all stakeholders."

Ms. Cotte will start at Onex in July, will be based in Toronto, and will report to Mr. Le Blanc.

About Onex Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex' platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap opportunities in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies as well as actively managed public equity and public credit funds; and Gluskin Sheff's wealth management services. In total, as of March 31, 2021, Onex has approximately $45 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $7.2 billion is its own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $41 billion, generate annual revenues of $24 billion and employ approximately 146,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

