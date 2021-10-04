Judicial Recount To Be Held In The Electoral District Of Trois-Rivières

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that there will be a judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Trois-Rivières ( Quebec).

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that there will be a judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Trois-Rivières ( Quebec).

Following a validation of the results in the electoral district of Trois-Rivières ( Quebec), the difference between the two leading candidates was 92 votes. Yves Levesque, candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada, requested the recount.

The recount will be conducted by Justice Jocelyn Geoffroy of the Superior Court, district of Trois-Rivières and will begin on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 690 Des Récollets Boulevard, Trois-Rivières, Quebec. The results of the recount will be published on Elections Canada's website after the recount is completed.

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada