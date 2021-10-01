Judicial Recount To Be Held In The Electoral District Of Châteauguay-Lacolle

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that there will be a judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Châteauguay-Lacolle ( Quebec).

Following a validation of the results in the electoral district of Châteauguay-Lacolle ( Quebec), the difference between the two leading candidates was 286 votes. Brenda Shanahan, candidate for the Liberal Party of Canada requested the recount.

The recount will be conducted by Justice Anne Jacob of the Superior Court of Quebec and will begin on October 4, 2021, at 656 St-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard Mercier, Quebec. The results of the recount will be published on Elections Canada's website after the recount is completed.

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

