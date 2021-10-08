Judicial Recount To Be Held In The Electoral District Of Brome-Missisquoi

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that there will be a judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Brome-Missisquoi ( Quebec).

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that there will be a judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Brome-Missisquoi ( Quebec).

Following a validation of the results in the electoral district of Brome-Missisquoi ( Quebec), the difference between the two leading candidates was 197 votes. Marilou Alarie, candidate for the Bloc Québécois, requested the recount.

The recount will be conducted by Justice Claude Dallaire of the Superior Court of Quebec and will begin on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 175 Principale Street, Suite 25, Cowansville, Quebec, in the judicial district of Bedford. The results of the recount will be published on Elections Canada's website after the recount is completed.

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca .

SOURCE Elections Canada