Judge Henderson To The FCC: "I Am Inclined To Rule Against You" CHD's Legal Team Press Conference Regarding The 1/25 Oral Arguments In Its Case Against The FCC On 5G & Wireless Harms

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, 1/26/2021 at 5:00 pm EST, Children's Health Defense (CHD) will hold a press conference regarding the oral arguments in its l andmark case against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

CHD's case challenges the FCC's refusal to review its 25-year-old obsolete wireless "health guidelines" and to adopt scientific, biologically -based radio frequency emissions rules that adequately protect public health from wireless devices and infrastructure, including 5G. The petitioners filed 11,000 pages of evidence .

Children's Health Defense and the Environmental Health Trust (EHT) filed separate cases against the FCC, but filed joint briefs . While EHT has been represented by attorney Ed Meyers, because of a court decision that only one attorney would be allowed to present in the Oral Arguments , Scott McCollough, CHD's attorney, argued for both CHD and EHT Petitioners.

In the hearing, the honorable Judge Henderson, a chemical engineer by training, told the FCC, " I am inclined to rule against you ."

The honorable Judge Patricia Millet consistently pushed the FCC to answer why the FCC and/or the FDA didn't review the evidence on non-cancer effects of wireless technology; why they addressed only cell phones when there is evidence on effects from various other devices and infrastructure; and why they didn't address the cumulative effects from the chronic exposure for numerous devices.

"This is a landmark case and it is of the utmost importance to Children's Health Defense , which works relentlessly to eliminate the epidemic of sickness in children," said the organization's chairman, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. He added, "The overwhelming experimental and human evidence which the FCC has ignored leaves no doubt that wireless technology is a major contributory factor to this epidemic. The FCC has shown that its chief interest is protecting the telecom industry and maximizing its profits. Its position as put forward in its brief, and as we saw today in court, is simply indefensible."

Press Conference speakers :Robert F Kennedy, Jr., CHD's Chairman and co-counsel in the case; Scott W. McCollough, CHD's attorney; Dafna Tachover, attorney and CHD's Director of the 5G and Wireless Harm Project who spearheaded the lawsuit.

