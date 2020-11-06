Jubilant Pharma Ltd. And Aavis Pharmaceuticals Launch Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets In The U.S. Market

YARDLEY, Pa. and HOSCHTON, Ga., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Pharma Ltd. and Aavis Pharmaceuticals Inc. announce the launch of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets, 200 mg, a therapeutic equivalent version of Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine sulfate) 200 mg in the U.S. market. The product will be distributed by Jubilant Cadista, a unit of Jubilant Pharma Ltd.

Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets are indicated for the treatment of Malaria, Lupus Erythematosus and Rheumatoid Arthritis. "We are pleased to announce the commercial launch of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in the U.S.through our marketing partner," stated Ashok Barot, Chairman, Aavis Pharmaceuticals. "Our team is doing their best to fulfil the current surge in demand. We'll continue our efforts to be a significant and reliable supplier of this product," stated Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals, R&D partner and an affiliate of Aavis Pharmaceuticals.

"We are excited about this launch," stated Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma Limited. "We are pleased to partner with Aavis to create access for the growing demand for this product and expand our basket of offerings in the US market," he added.

U.S. annual market size for Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets, 200 mg was approximately US$237 million (IQVIA MAT June 2020).

About Havix Group Inc. D/B/A Aavis Pharmaceuticals

Aavis Pharmaceuticals, based in Atlanta Georgia is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. market. Currently,the company has more than 12 products commercially launched or filed with the USFDA.

For more information about Aavis Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.aavispharma.com

About Senores Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Senores Pharmaceuticals is an Ahmedabad, India based R&D partner and an affiliate of Aavis Pharmaceuticals. It is involved in product development and marketing in the USA and ROW markets.

About Jubilant Pharma Limited

Jubilant Pharma Limited (JPL), a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, is an integrated global Pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and supply of APIs, Solid Dosage Formulations, Radiopharmaceuticals, Allergy Therapy Products and Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non Sterile products through six USFDA approved manufacturing facilities in the US, Canada and India and a network of over 49 radiopharmacies in the US. The Company has a team of around 5,200 multicultural people across the globe and is committed to deliver value to its customers spread across over 75 countries. It is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceutical companies globally.

For more information about Jubilant Pharma, please visit www.jubilantpharma.com

About Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a rapidly growing generic pharmaceutical company in the United States devoted to discovery, manufacture, sale, and distribution of prescription generic pharmaceutical products.

To learn more about Jubilant Cadista, please visit our website: www.cadista.com

