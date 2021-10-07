JTV®, CMA Foundation And Opry Trust Fund Announce Back The Beat Philanthropic Campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, is excited to announce its joint initiative with the CMA Foundation (CMAF) and the Opry Trust Fund, Inc. (Opry Trust). This six-week-long fundraising effort aims to raise money for both CMAF and the Opry Trust. CMAF proceeds will support music education programs in schools and organizations, and Opry Trust proceeds will help families in the country music community that have been impacted by COVID-19 through assistance with utilities, living expenses and medical bills.

"We're incredibly proud to be partnering with two great organizations - the CMAF and the Opry Trust - to benefit important programs and give back to the community at large," said Tim Matthews, CEO of JTV. "These organizations, like JTV, have strong culture and values. We're honored to support the important work they are doing to provide families in need with life-changing financial assistance and support the next generation of musicians through grants that promote educational empowerment, all of which aligns with our core values at JTV."

The Back the Beat campaign will run from Oct. 1 through Nov. 15 and center around a commemorative keychain sold exclusively by JTV. Additionally, JTV will be auctioning off autographed memorabilia from some of country music's biggest stars, including Luke Combs, Lady A, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett and Rhett Akins, and many more.

JTV customers can support the Back the Beat campaign and join the cause in the following ways:

Purchase a commemorative Back the Beat keychain where 50% of the sale price will benefit Back the Beat

Make a donation to Back the Beat and receive a discount on their JTV order

Shop the charity auction filled with signed memorabilia from dozens of country music stars and VIP access opportunities where all proceeds from the auction will benefit Back the Beat

"For 96 years, the Grand Ole Opry has not only been the show that made country music famous but a tight-knit community where artists come together to support one another," said Scott Bailey, Opry Entertainment Group President. "As we lead up to the Opry's historic 5,000th Saturday night broadcast in October, the Opry Trust Fund is proud to partner with JTV and CMAF for this incredible joint initiative that gives back to the country music community by supporting artists and their families."

"At the CMA Foundation, we are committed to ensuring the music education programs we're helping to build are delivering lasting results. Music education has a positive impact on children's development; it has been linked to improvements in academic performance and social skills, while providing a creative outlet," said Tiffany Kerns, Executive Director of CMAF. "We're thrilled to partner with JTV to provide the next generation of musicians with the resources to create collaborative, creative and forward-thinking leaders."

To donate, call JTV's Call Center (800) 619-3000, go online to jtv.com/backthebeat or shop JTV Auctions directly at https://www.jtvauctions.com/. To learn more about the Back the Beat campaign and/or JTV products, visit jtv.com and follow @jtv on Instagram, @jewelrytelevision on Facebook and @jewelry on Twitter. Please note, due to state charitable fundraising laws, all funds received from non- Tennessee residents in support of the Back the Beat campaign will be donated to the CMA Foundation. To learn more about the CMA Foundation, visit cmafoundation.org and follow @cmafoundation on Instagram, @CMAgivesback on Facebook and @cmafoundation on Twitter. To learn more about the Opry Trust Fund, visit opry.com/opry-trust-fund and follow @opry on Instagram, @grandoleopry on Facebook and @opry on Twitter.

About JTV JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 27-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About CMA FoundationEstablished in 2011 as the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association (CMA), the CMA Foundation is committed to improving and sustaining high-quality music education programs across the United States, working to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate in music. Through strategic partnerships, professional development and grant distribution, the CMA Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), invests various resources across the national public school system, after school programs, summer camps and community outreach organizations.

About Opry TrustEstablished on the Opry's 40 th birthday in 1965, the Opry Trust helps those in the country music industry with financial assistance when they need it most. The Opry Trust provides gifts in time of need, emergency, or catastrophe, to entertainers, musicians, or other persons who are, or were at one time, directly associated with and actively employed in the country music field and to organizations or entities which are actively assisting or caring for such persons.

