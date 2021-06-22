JTV® And Rachel Roy Announce Vibrant Jewelry Collection Partnership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, announced today the launch of Rachel Roy Jewelry, an exciting collection including exclusive designs in partnership with Rachel Roy, the designer, philanthropist, rockhound, founder and creative director of her globally recognized namesake brand.

Driven by her desire to spread positivity and self-confidence, Roy has channeled her creative spirit into designing pieces that help women define themselves through her new gemstone jewelry collection. In the new Rachel Roy Jewelry collection at JTV, she uses vivacious and unexpected color combinations to uplift, inspire and remind us of life's beauty.

"I have been eternally influenced by nature, the ultimate designer," said Rachel Roy. "For me, gemstones are a passion because of how uniquely beautiful each one is. They allow us to embrace our individuality and can be accessorized in ways that allow us to create our own personal style, and in doing so, become more of who we want to be in each day - that's the foundation of the Rachel Roy Jewelry message. I am thrilled to be able to work with JTV to bring the magic and positivity of this collection to the lives of many."

Throughout the collection of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings, Roy brings her signature individuality through mixed and matched designs, which feature Roy's favorite gems - citrine, blue topaz, turquoise, cultured pearls, amethyst and chrome diopside - and are set in luxurious 18K gold over sterling silver or 18K gold over brass. Tastefully styled and bursting with color, all Rachel Roy Jewelry pieces are a reminder to evoke joy, instill positivity and inspire us to be our best selves.

"Rachel Roy is an incomparable authority in the fashion industry with a huge roster of successful ventures under her belt, and her Rachel Roy Jewelry collection is no exception," said Tim Matthews, President and Chief Executive Officer, JTV. "Brimming with striking designs destined to be treasured and collected for years to come, Rachel Roy Jewelry is alluring, elegant and uniquely classic."

JTV's Rachel Roy Jewelry collection retails for $62- $420 and is now available for purchase on JTV's ecommerce channels and will launch on its broadcast network beginning June 24, 2021. For more information on JTV's Rachel Roy Jewelry collection, visit JTV.com/Rachel and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jewelrytelevision on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

About JTV JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 27-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About Rachel RoyRachel Roy, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and mother, designs to inspire women to feel smart, confident and individual. Inspired by the working women she knew, the Rachel Roy New York collection debuted in 2005. In 2009, Rachel Roy launched with a downtown, youthful affordable contemporary sportswear brand essence and has quickly become a destination brand.

Giving back is one of Rachel's greatest passions and one of the founding principles of the Rachel Roy brand. From her work with OrphanAid Africa to the Kindness Is Always Fashionable charitable bag program, Rachel looks to create opportunities to give women and children in need a voice.

Rachel is a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and continues to be actively engaged in the evolution and integrity of the fashion industry. For more information on Rachel and to shop the collections, visit RACHELROY.COM

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jtv-and-rachel-roy-announce-vibrant-jewelry-collection-partnership-301316894.html

SOURCE Jewelry Television