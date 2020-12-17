JTEC Automotive Completes Its High Performance 1969 Pontiac Firebird Build To Be Featured At MaxMotive Alongside The 1970 Road Runner And Cuda From The Furious 7 Movie Of The Fast And Furious Franchise

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, is pleased to announce its automotive division, JTEC Automotive, has completed its High Performance 69 Pontiac Firebird build.

JTEC's 1969 Pontiac Firebird will be marketed and sold by MaxMotive, out of Boca Raton, Florida (www.maxmotive.com). The car will be featured with two very iconic cars (1970 Road Runner and Cuda') from the infamous movie franchise: Fast and Furious. The new, but ongoing, partnership with MaxMotive provides JTEC with another reputable outlet to sell its custom vehicle builds. This relationship adds to JTEC's existing channels which include Barret Jackson Auctions ( www.barretjackson.com) and Mecum Auto ( www.mecum.com).

"We are excited and honored by our newest relationship with MaxMotive. They have locations in Pittsburgh, PA and Boca Raton, FL (where our vehicle will be featured for sale). Our High Performance '69 Pontiac Firebird will be available for sale after January 1st, and it will be featured next to some pretty famous cars, the 1970 Plymouth RoadRunner and Cuda from the Furious 7 movie of the Fast and Furious franchise. It's a pleasure to have our very first build being offered with such iconic cars. Pictures of our Firebird and 'Furious' cars will be made available on our website and social media," stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corp.

Twitter: @AutomotiveJtec

About JTEC's High Performance '69 Pontiac Firebird

The beautiful 1969 Firebird sports a 455 cubic inch H.O. (high output) engine that has been machined and professionally built into a high performance 469 cubic inch engine with a Hydraulic Cam, from Competition Cams, 11:5 to 1 compression forged aluminum pistons. It also features an Edelbrock Performer high flow intake manifold patented dual-plane, low-rise design providing torque over a wide RPM range with excellent throttle response throughout. On top of this, Performer intake sits a Holley 850 cfm classic carburetor. The car has an aftermarket Air Conditioning system. The exhaust system is a 3" inch stainless-steel dual exhaust system with Hooker Headers, and Flowmaster high flow mufflers give it an unmistakable sound.

The Firebird also boasts a Turbo 400 Hydramatic transmission with a 2800 stall converter cooled with a performance Derale 7000 external tranny cooler, a 10 bolt Posi Traction rear end with 373 gears, with a multi-leaf suspension system.

The front end is fitted with QA1 high performance front suspension components, consisting of tubular upper and lower control arms, deflective disc valving, customizable compression and rebound, lightweight aluminum construction QA1 front coil over shocks (considered number one in the industry); and custom performance coil springs, heavy-duty chromoly inner and outer tie rods, upper and lower ball joints with the superior performance of polyurethane kit including Body Mounts, Front and Rear Sway Bar Bushings and End Links, Tie Rod and Ball Joint Boots, and Transmission Mount, a new Moog Steering Box, Center Link, and Idler Arm.

A new Wilwood's Forged Dynalite Pro series front disc brake system to provide unmatched performance with classic, high-tech styling combine the powerful clamping force of Dynalite calipers with the added performance and cooling capacity of competition-style vented rotors include hubs, brake pads, caliper brackets, mounting hardware. These kits can also cut as much as 35 lbs. off the weight of the car.

Other features include Wilwood Master Cylinder, Tandem, Aluminum, Black, 1 in. Bore, Proportioning Valve, Fluid Tubes, Kit with a Wilwood Brake Flexline Kit. The rear brakes are Summit® rear drum-to-disc brake conversion kit braking system including Vented Rear Rotors 11.00 in./279.40mm, Calipers, Mounting brackets, Brake hoses, and banjo bolts.

The dashboard has a Classic Thunder Road Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel from Classic Dash and has a set of AutoMeter Phantom II Gauges. The car sports 18" Inch BG ROD WORKS, OLD SCHOOL Wheels, Gunmetal with Machined Lip with a set of Performance BFGOODRICH G-FORCE SPORT COMP-2 Tires (245/40ZR18 W).

A full specs sheet will be listed with the car and on our website after January 1, 2021.

About Masterbeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

info@masterbeatcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Josh Tanneriello561-570-7050 josh@masterbeatcorp.com