JSSI Acquires SierraTrax; Adds Aircraft Maintenance Tracking Software To Suite Of Digital Services

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), the leading independent provider of maintenance support and financial services to the business aviation industry, is today announcing the acquisition of SierraTrax, a leader in...

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), the leading independent provider of maintenance support and financial services to the business aviation industry, is today announcing the acquisition of SierraTrax, a leader in aircraft maintenance tracking.

SierraTrax provides maintenance tracking software for business aircraft worldwide through its modern technology interface. As a Textron Aviation recommended provider of maintenance tracking services, the SierraTrax platform is used extensively by Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker operators. The company supports most turboprop, light and midsize aircraft, but will now focus on extending the service into the super-mid and large-cabin segments, to align with JSSI's coverage of virtually every make and model of business jet, turboprop and helicopter.

"The SierraTrax team has done an incredible job establishing a leadership position in a crowded maintenance tracking space in just five short years," said Neil Book, chairman and CEO of JSSI. "Their remarkable rate of growth has been fueled by great technology, an easy-to-use interface and a commitment to customer service, innovation and data transparency."

"We started SierraTrax to provide a modern maintenance tracking solution at an affordable price. We share a common value system with JSSI centered around exceptional customer service. Together, we will take the business to the next level and extend our offerings to a broader customer base bringing modern, accessible technology and pricing to operators worldwide," added Jason Talley, CEO of SierraTrax.

JSSI supports more than 10% of the world's business jets on its Hourly Cost Maintenance Programs and oversees more than 10,000 maintenance events per year. The company also provides parts, engines and APUs to hundreds of operators across all makes and models through their JSSI Parts & Leasing business. This strategic move into the maintenance tracking space will blend insight from SierraTrax with more than 30 years of JSSI operating cost data and complement the company's existing portfolio, which also includes JSSI Advisory Services and Conklin & de Decker.

"This exciting new partnership will enable the JSSI platform to deliver a full suite of highly complementary services to the market that will simplify and optimize the entire maintenance experience, allowing owners and operators to manage their aircraft more efficiently," concluded Book.

GTCR, a leading private equity firm, is a majority investor in JSSI.

Contact information

Chiara Lawrance / Ali Gibson 8020 Communications +44 (0) 1483 447380 JSSI@8020comms.com

Tom Morton JSSI 1 312.644.8779 tmorton@jetsupport.com

Michele PelzSierraTrax mpelz@sierratrax.com +1 316.453.7802

About Jet Support Services, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), has been the leading independent provider of maintenance support and financial services to the business aviation industry. JSSI is responsible for maintaining in excess of 2,000 business jets, regional jets and helicopters across the globe and serves customers through an infrastructure of certified technical advisors. JSSI leverages this technical knowledge, experience, buying power and data to provide support at every stage of the aircraft life cycle; from aircraft acquisition to aircraft teardown and part out.

JSSI products and services include:

Hourly Cost Maintenance Programs to stabilize aircraft maintenance budgets, enhance residual value, and provide peace of mind to aircraft owners and operators of virtually all makes and models of aircraft, engines and auxiliary power units (APUs)

to stabilize aircraft maintenance budgets, enhance residual value, and provide peace of mind to aircraft owners and operators of virtually all makes and models of aircraft, engines and auxiliary power units (APUs) JSSI Parts & Leasing provides aircraft parts, leasing and supply chain solutions. From a single bolt to a complete engine, customers gain access to an inventory of over 32,000 aircraft parts, engines and APUs and a global vendor network to source assets for anything that flies. All backed by the buying power and expertise of JSSI, one of the largest purchasers of parts and maintenance services in the aviation industry.

provides aircraft parts, leasing and supply chain solutions. From a single bolt to a complete engine, customers gain access to an inventory of over 32,000 aircraft parts, engines and APUs and a global vendor network to source assets for anything that flies. All backed by the buying power and expertise of JSSI, one of the largest purchasers of parts and maintenance services in the aviation industry. JSSI Advisory Services utilizes JSSI's technical expertise and global network to deliver desktop appraisals by ASA-accredited appraisers, asset inspections, technical advice and maintenance event management. Trusted aviation advisors draw on decades of technical knowledge, experience and real-world data to consult clients.

utilizes JSSI's technical expertise and global network to deliver desktop appraisals by ASA-accredited appraisers, asset inspections, technical advice and maintenance event management. Trusted aviation advisors draw on decades of technical knowledge, experience and real-world data to consult clients. Conklin & de Decker enables aircraft owners and operators to make more informed decisions. More than 35 years of objective and impartial data powers digital tools to analyze aircraft ownership options with the most accurate performance and comparison data available, review critical state tax information, and streamline MRO business processes and track maintenance with Aerotrac software.

For more information, visit jetsupport.com.

About SierraTrax

Founded in 2017 by aviation entrepreneur Jason Talley, SierraTrax disrupted the aircraft maintenance tracking market by offering a simple, intuitive, and affordable maintenance tracking platform, at a fraction of the cost of their competitors. From individual aircraft owners-pilots, to corporate flight departments and Part 135 operations, SierraTrax customers enjoy an easy-to-use, modern interface developed with the end-user in mind. Committed to bringing needed intelligence solutions to the industry, SierraTrax is the only Textron Aviation recommended provider of maintenance tracking services that can provide comprehensive digital aircraft records through the SierraTrax nationwide scanning network.

To learn more, visit www.sierratrax.com. About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Growth Business Services, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Healthcare and Financial Services & Technology industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ - finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jssi-acquires-sierratrax-adds-aircraft-maintenance-tracking-software-to-suite-of-digital-services-301321883.html

SOURCE JSSI