JSI To Implement New USAID Maternal, Newborn, And Child Nutrition Activity In Laos

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JSI Research & Training Institute, Inc. has been selected to lead the new USAID Laos Maternal Child Health and Nutrition Activity. The 5-year, $35 million activity will support the Government of Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) to design, manage, and monitor high-quality and integrated reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health and nutrition services.

This work strengthens local capacity to improve health outcomes while weaving gender equality throughout the approach.

The activity will strengthen local capacity, and use collaborative learning, adaptive management, and human-centered design to improve health and nutrition outcomes while weaving gender equality and social inclusion throughout the approach. JSI has more than 20 years of experience in Laos' health sector and will continue to build collaborative relationships with the government, community-based health systems, provincial health offices, village health volunteers, and communities to catalyze these changes.

We have helped improve the capacity of health systems in over 80 countries to deliver high-quality maternal, newborn, and child health services. JSI will join partners World Education, Inc. and PATH to implement this activity and develop local leadership and expertise to strengthen the communities and institutions of Laos PDR, ensuring measurable and lasting systems to improve health and nutrition outcomes for women and children at scale. For more information about this work, please contact Mark Kowalski .

John Snow, Inc., and nonprofit affiliate, JSI Research & Training Institute, are global public health consulting organizations dedicated to greater health equity and improving the health of individuals and communities, and to providing an environment where people of passion can pursue this cause.

Contact: Mary-Kathryn Aranda mary-kathryn_aranda@jsi.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jsi-to-implement-new-usaid-maternal-newborn-and-child-nutrition-activity-in-laos-301379091.html

SOURCE John Snow, Inc.