JSBell Law Launches Divorce Practice To Handle Child Custody Cases

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JSBell Law has announced the expansion of its practice nationwide to include child custody cases as part of divorce, modification action, or suits affecting parent-child relationship. This expansion represents the firm's commitment to helping parents separate amicably while putting the best interests of their children at heart.

Founder James S. Bell states, " I am delighted about this expansion and confident that our nationwide presence will improve the welfare of children caught in between divorce. We can't wait for our contribution to be felt across states".

Through the expansion, Mr. Bell hopes to make the divorce process painless for children. Mr. Bell and his team of seasoned attorneys will work with divorcing spouses to ensure they resolve child-related aspects of the divorce quickly, favorably, and in the best interests of their children. They will also be ready to litigate arising disputes during the entire divorce process if necessary.

Besides simplifying complex child custody issues related to the amount of time each parent should have and the amount of financial support one parent should receive from the other, Mr. Bell and team will use their proven litigation experience to tackle complex custody issues involving multi-state divorce, international custody and child protection issues during divorce processes.

JSBell Law child custody attorneys are equally skilled in handling settlement negotiations and heated trials in the courtroom. They firmly stand by the fact that their clients shouldn't have to make unfair personal and financial compromises just because they are going through separation or divorce.

Mr. James Bell is a firm believer in offering hands-on personal representation on all matters. He is involved directly in all cases handled by the firm, making JSBell Law one of the few nationwide firms that don't delegate most of their cases to junior lawyers and associates. JSBell Law has a proven record in civil litigation that includes securing favorable verdicts and significant financial settlements ($6 billion+) for the law firm's clients.

