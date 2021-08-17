JSA Named Top 100 Elite Agencies In The US For 2021 By PRNEWS

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for telecom and data center companies, has been named to the exclusive Agency Elite Top 100 List by PRNEWS, the leader in professional development, events, awards and communications resources for the public relations community.

The Agency Elite Top 100 is designed to spotlight the nation's most innovative and strategic PR firms of the year. PRNEWS editors select the top 100 across multiple segments and channels based on results, creativity, reputation and thought leadership.

"JSA took on the unique challenges of the past year with creativity and innovation to provide critical communication support to our clients during such an uncertain time," states Founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia . "The talent and dedication of JSA's team is at the heart of our success, and we are so grateful and honored to be recognized by PRNEWS and named to the Elite Top 100 list. And after 16 years, we also wouldn't be where we are now without the trust, support and partnership of our clients and the global telecom and data center community."

Within the last 12 months, JSA has launched several new and forward-thinking strategies and products to elevate clients' brands and messaging in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, including virtual event management, lead generation support and expanded thought leadership opportunities on JSA's industry resource channels. One such channel is JSA Virtual Roundtables , a monthly virtual event attracting 200+ executives for 1:1 video networking and a panel discussion on the latest trends within the community with featured speakers from top companies in the tech, telecom and data center space.

For JSA, the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 distinction adds to the agency's growing list of recent awards and recognition, including the 2021 Bulldog PR Award , Best Specialist Data Center PR Agency 2021 by AI Global Media, Marketing Campaign of the Year and 50 Most Valuable Brands .

About JSACelebrating over 16 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Account Based Marketing (ABM), Lead Nurturing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and tech industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row and most recently the 2021 Bulldog PR Awards for 'Best Industry-Focused Agency', our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

