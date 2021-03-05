JR Dallas Wealth Management Enters Into Significant Joint Venture Agreement With Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley And Southwest Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JRDWM has entered into a significant joint venture agreement with Pacifica Hospital of the Valley and its management/holding company, Southwest Healthcare Services, Scottsdale, Arizona. The JV is part of the strategic and synergistic growth of JRDWM in the healthcare industry. JRDWM will provide major equity and debt financing for Pacifica and will acquire additional Safety Net Hospitals in California and the Southwest U.S. "The goal is to help more people in the rapidly changing healthcare environment. PHV has a wonderful management team, and we are happy to interactively grow together," said Jehangir A. Raja, CEO of JRDWM.

Paul Tuft, Executive Chairman of PHV and SWHCS said, "We are excited about the financial strength and support that will be provided by our new partner JR Dallas. We will be in a much better position to provide great medical care to more patients." Precious Mayes is the President and CEO of PHV and a manager of SWHCS and was recently named as the Chair of the Hospital Operations Committee of the Hospital Association of Southern California. Ms. Mayes said, "It has become increasingly apparent that there is a need for more Safety Net Hospitals in California and across our nation. The mission of Safety Net Hospitals is to manage and deliver specialized patient centered care to underserved communities. These are the vital communities that often have the most vulnerable and neglected patients, who don't have the luxury of immediate access to healthcare. We are excited to partner and serve a much larger footprint with the support of JRDWM. We can broaden and reach more of the communities in need and continue to care for people in the midst of the worst pandemic in 100 years."

JRDWM is a boutique private equity investment firm relying on synergies and experience of its shareholders. JRDWM is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the U.S. The company finances all types of commercial real estate, multifamily properties, affordable housing, office, retail, and industrial facilities. It offers equity and private loan products. Since 2008, the company has structured more than $2.5 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $1.8 billion.

Pacifica Hospital of the Valley is a Safety Net Hospital with 231 licensed beds, including 24/7 Emergency Services, ICU, Acute Care, Subacute/SNF, Acute Behavioral Health, Acute Medical/Behavioral Health and Outpatient Surgery and Rehab. PHV has been a designated hospital site to serve COVID-19 patients referred from other hospitals to help decompress the significant overflow of patients due to the pandemic surge in Southern CA. Recently, PHV has developed a unique approach to integrative medical and behavioral health service lines that will become a model for other Hospitals in California and beyond. Southwest is the Managing Operator of PHV and will maintain that role.

For more information contact: Precious Mayes PMayes@pacificahospital.com

or

Bobbie GhaffarDevelopment Director, JRDWM bobbie@jrdallaswealthmgmt.com

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jr-dallas-wealth-management-enters-into-significant-joint-venture-agreement-with-pacifica-hospital-of-the-valley-and-southwest-healthcare-301241210.html

SOURCE JR Dallas Wealth Management