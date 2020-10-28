JPMorgan Chase Elects Phebe N. Novakovic To Its Board Of Directors

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report announced today that Phebe N. Novakovic, 62, has been elected as a director of the company, effective December 7, 2020.

Ms. Novakovic has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Dynamics Corporation since 2013. Since joining General Dynamics in 2001, she has held several executive roles including President and Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President for Marine Systems. In addition, Ms. Novakovic serves on the boards of Abbott Laboratories, Northwestern University, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, and the National Military Family Association.

"Phebe Novakovic is one of the most respected executives in business today, whose deep knowledge and leadership in the defense and intelligence communities, technology and cyber will add tremendous value to our company as we navigate a rapidly changing environment," said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

"I am excited to join this talented board and group of leaders at JPMorgan Chase who have helped the company become one of the most successful in the world today. The firm continues to make significant investments to better serve and protect its customers, clients and communities, and I look forward to bringing my experience to help it become even stronger," said Ms. Novakovic.

