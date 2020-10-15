JPay Announces Its "Season Of Support" Art Contest, Showcasing The Artistic Talents Of The Incarcerated Community

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JPay, a subsidiary of Securus Technologies, will begin accepting entries for its annual art contest, with the new theme of "Season of Support." Incarcerated individuals from participating Department of Corrections are encouraged to create and share artwork that reflects positivity, inspiration and support among one another. This year, all qualifying entries will be featured on http://jpayartcontest.com/ and available for the general public to view and submit their votes to select three winners.

This is the fifth year JPay has hosted the art contest, encouraging the incarcerated community to use artwork as a creative outlet and showcase the incredible talents of many artists who are serving time. Engaging in art is a positive outlet for expressing creativity and emotion, and the JPay art contest is meant to stimulate and motivate artistic incarcerated individuals to proudly showcase their talents.

"Every year we are astonished by the incredible artwork that is submitted. The level of artistic talent is inspiring and we could not be more proud to host a campaign that showcases the imaginative aptitude of incarcerated individuals," said Dave Abel, President and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies. "This year we decided to let family, friends and the general public vote on the winning art submissions to fully support the incarcerated community. We're excited for all those that participate."

To enter for a chance to win, incarcerated individuals from participating facilities can send their original artwork to a friend, family member or representative who will scan and submit via email on their behalf, before midnight (EST) on November 13, 2020. All qualifying entries will be featured on the contest website http://jpayartcontest.com/ and voted on by the general public November 16 - 18, 2020. The top three winners will be announced later that month and will receive a gift card of up to 500 dollars.

All submissions will be judged by the general public based on creativity, originality, style and adherence to the theme. For a full list of participating locations, rules and guidelines, please visit http://jpayartcontest.com/.

ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIESHeadquartered in Dallas, Texas, Securus Technologies, a subsidiary of Aventiv Technologies, serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. The Aventiv organization is committed to providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jpay-announces-its-season-of-support-art-contest-showcasing-the-artistic-talents-of-the-incarcerated-community-301153479.html

