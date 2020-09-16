JoySuds Announces Results Of Messy Kids Contest

JoySuds asked parents to send pictures of their kids' messiest moments during quarantine and the results were adorable.

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of 'finding joy in the mess', JoySuds LLC, owner of the Joy® and Cream Suds® dish detergent brands, launched the social media campaign #JoyMessyContest for the month of August, asking parents to send pictures of their children's messiest moments. The winner would receive a $1,000 Visa gift card along with a $1,000 donation in their name to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

Receiving hundreds of photos from families across the country, JoySuds filled its Facebook feed with photos of children doing what they do best - reveling in the mess. And the enthusiasm from the photos quickly caught on. With many parents now facing the daunting task of virtually schooling their children, the contest brought out a new side of 'home life'. From kids eating mud, covering themselves in paint, painting the walls with diaper cream, and decorating themselves in food, the photos brought lightness in an increasingly difficult time.

The winner of the Messy Contest is Abigail, a five-year-old who won with a face covered in marker after having found her mother's craft drawer. Her mother will be putting the prize money towards a computer for Abigail and her brother for the virtual school year.

JoySuds is thrilled with the responses brought on by the contest with the highlight being the joy brought by the hundreds of submissions reminding kids and parents alike that even in the messiest of times, there's something to smile about.

About JoySuds, LLC:

JoySuds, LLC was formed in November 2019 to acquire the Joy and Cream Suds brands for the US, Canada and certain other Latin American and Caribbean territories from the Procter & Gamble Company. JoySuds is focused on reinvigorating the distribution and product offerings of both the Joy and Cream Suds brands while building on their rich histories of innovation and performance.

About Joy ® Introduced in 1949 as the first liquid dish soap, Joy's heritage sustains it as one of the most recognizable dish brands in North America, with a loyal customer following across the US retail, professional and Latin American retail markets. Complementary to Joy's commercial offering, Cream Suds is a powder-based dish detergent designed to cut through heavy grease and soak tough baked-on foods from pots and pans.

