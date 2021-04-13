JOYROOM Announces Launch Of J-Cube: Portable Ergonomic MacBook Stand & 8-in-1 USB-C Hub

SHENZHEN, China, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today JOYROOM, global consumer electronic innovators, announced the launch of J-Cube: Ergonomic MacBook Stand & 8-in-1 USB-C Hub. This multi-port USB-C hub and portable laptop stand helps users work with a healthy posture while providing ultimate connectivity for MacBook. Now, users can increase productivity and reduce discomfort while working on a laptop. J-Cube is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/joyroom/a-pocket-sized-ergonomic-macbook-stand-and-8-in-1-usb-c-hub

For many office and creative workers, the MacBook is the preferred tool, prized for its high performance, versatility and intuitive OS. It has limitations, however, especially when connecting it with the array of mobile devices and peripherals many people need for work, entertainment, and fun. It also suffers from a situation common to all laptops - the awkward and uncomfortable position that it creates when working on a flat surface. The newly released J-Cube is an innovative solution for those problems that improve productivity and comfort for MacBook users.

"The MacBook is one of the greatest mobile devices ever created, but like many laptops, it lacks the connectivity of larger computers and working for long hours on it can be uncomfortable. Our goal with J-Cube was to solve two common problems with one simple, yet effective device. J-Cube is portable, pocket-sized and powerful. It sets up in seconds, provides the ultimate in MacBook connectivity, and supports the laptop at the perfect angle for comfortable typing. It lets users work in a better wrist, neck and posture position to avoid discomfort and fatigue." -JOYROOM CEO Joy Yang

Desk work and long hours of screen time can be uncomfortable and unhealthy. J-Cube helps alleviate this situation by positioning the MacBook at a 7.7° angle. It makes screen viewing easier on the eyes, places the hands, wrists, and arms in the proper position and encourages better posture. The result is less fatigue and discomfort over long work sessions. This improved comfort and a healthy working posture boosts efficiency and provides relief to sore necks, wrist pain, backaches, and other discomfort associated with computer work.

The J-Cube is integrated with eight I/O ports for easy connection to essential devices, allowing users to create a high-performance workstation anywhere. The hub includes 2*Thunderbolt 3, 1*USB-C, 1*HDMI, 3*USB-A, and 1*Gigabit Ethernet. With it, users have the ultimate in connectivity for phones, drives, external displays and more. It makes the excellent MacBook even better and is an instant productivity booster. J-Cube is an ideal work companion at home, at the office or on the go.

The J-Cube: Portable Ergonomic MacBook Stand & 8-in-1 USB-C Hub is currently being introduced on Kickstarter with special pricing to reward early supporters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/joyroom/a-pocket-sized-ergonomic-macbook-stand-and-8-in-1-usb-c-hub

