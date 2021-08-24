Joybird First To Launch 'Inspired By Pinterest Trends' On Marxent 3D Space Planner

For the first time, shoppers can design directly from inspirational photos without having to hunt through a catalog to find products.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Marxent, the leader in 3D commerce for furniture and home improvement, announced a new way to bridge the gap between inspiration and design for furniture retailers by connecting Pinterest Trends data to room design through their patented 3D space planning technology. The company has partnered with Joybird, a storied e-commerce innovator, to bring 'Inspired by Pinterest Trends' to the online furniture retailer's 3D Space Planner. This comes as part of Joybird's larger partnership with Pinterest, while Marxent's 3D Cloud-powered 3D Space Planner provides users with the only tool that features content inspired directly by Pinterest.

The new feature allows shoppers to browse photos that reflect current Pinterest Trends data within the Joybird 3D Space Planner tool, then customize the scene in 3D to reflect their real-life floorplan all without searching through catalogs or product pages to find the look that inspired them. Pinterest-inspired photos pair with Marxent's patented 3D design tech for a groundbreaking e-commerce experience.

Furniture shoppers are looking to transform their spaces with products that speak to them, work together, and reflect their sense of style - often starting with Pinterest. In August 2021, Pinterest had 454 million monthly active users, with 89 percent of those consumers seeking purchase inspiration. Home projects and furniture ideas are some of their biggest categories. [Source: Pinterest ]

"For the first time, shoppers can design directly from the Joybird photos that inspired them without having to hunt to find the products. Shoppers rely on Pinterest for inspiration but between inspiration and transaction, there can be a lot of doubt," said Eric Tsai, Vice President Of Marketing and Business Development at Joybird. "Shoppers worry about fit, color choices, and how things will look together in their space. With Joybird's 3D Space Planner, featuring photos 'Inspired by Pinterest Trends,' they can shop directly from on-trend imagery and plan purchases with confidence. Once a design is complete, it's quick and easy to check out directly from the space planner," he added.

"Shopping for furniture should be as fun as scrolling on Pinterest," said Beck Besecker, Marxent's CEO and Co-Founder. "Joybird has always put inspiration at the center of its story and customers love it. Integrating Pinterest-inspired imagery into its 3D space planner to build confidence and comfort for the consumer is the next big leap. Shoppers can play around with the elements and products that sparked their inspiration in the first place, and then easily complete a purchase," he added.

"Pinterest is the go-to for people planning furniture, home remodeling, and home decor purchases. Marxent and Joybird uniquely understand how it plays into purchase decisions," said Andy Holton, director of Creative Strategy at Pinterest. "Joybird leveraging the trends they unlock through the 'Inspired by Pinterest Trends' offering helps furniture shoppers at their most significant pain points, completely reinventing the path to purchase. Now Pinners can go from an inspiring Pin to designing from that exact photo within the retailer's Marxent-powered 3D Space Planner, to purchasing the items they loved seamlessly from Joybird."

Joybird 3D Space Planner users who design with 'Inspired by Pinterest Trends' photos are 2x as likely to add an entire room full of items to an e-commerce cart.

"We're watching, and Design from Photo works. Adding Pinterest inspiration directly to the mix has almost doubled our add-to-cart rates. More saved projects, bigger sales, happier customers," Tsai said.

About JoybirdFounded on the idea that people should never settle when it comes to home furnishings, Joybird is here to help customers bring their own personal style to their spaces with a mix of retro and modern designs and a plethora of customization options. With its digital, physical and virtual shopping experiences, Joybird is changing the way you buy furniture. Joybird prides itself on its ability to meet the demands and unique tastes of customers while providing a high-quality product that will be enjoyed for years to come. Always keeping sustainability top of mind, Joybird has created a business that not only gives back to nature, but helps it thrive through the use of responsibly-sourced materials and non-profit partnerships. For more information, please visit Joybird.com or a Joybird showroom near you.

About MarxentMarxent is the global leader in 3D e-commerce for home and office furniture, kitchen, bath, and outdoor. Marxent's 3D Cloud platform allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. Marxent has US offices in Miamisburg, Ohio, and St. Petersburg, Florida. Marxent's international presence includes offices in London, England; Paris, France; and Leipzig, Germany. Clients include Lowe's Home Improvement, Macy's, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, Kingfisher Group, and John Lewis and Partners. Every 3D App, Under One Roof. For more information, visit www.marxent.com.

