Joy Organics Celebrates Three Years In Business

The CBD brand started as a storefront in Fort Collins, Colorado; now it's leading the industry in quality and transparency.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Organics, the premium CBD brand, is celebrating its three-year anniversary this week. In 2018, the Colorado-based company was birthed from one woman's incredible experience with the hemp-derived compound known as cannabidiol (CBD).

"When I first tried CBD, I had no idea how drastically it would change my life—first because of its amazing benefits and second because it inspired a venture that has now become an industry-leading brand," Joy Smith, Joy Organics cofounder, explained.

Smith initially tried CBD to promote sleep and support muscle health. As she researched some of the top CBD brands, she quickly discovered that many products were ineffective and the industry as whole was not entirely trustworthy.

"This compound had helped me immensely, but I was distressed to find that few consumers I talked to were seeing the same results. With many products being sold, it was difficult to even verify their contents or whether their label claims were accurate."

Joy Organics was founded in Fort Collins in July of 2018 with this goal in mind: build trust and promote transparency in an unregulated industry and provide the highest quality products to its customers. Today, Joy's premium broad and full spectrum products are sold in thousands of major retail stores and small businesses across the country.

"We are so thankful to our community of employees, customers, and partners who have made Joy Organics' success possible, who believe in our mission and want to promote mental and physical health around the world," said Smith.

Joy Organics sells an array of premium ingestible and topical CBD products, including the largest USDA Certified Organic line in the industry. To shop Joy's formulas or learn more about the Colorado-based brand, visit JoyOrganics.com.

