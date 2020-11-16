Joy Mangano Introduces CleanBoss By Joy.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventor and entrepreneur Joy Mangano, the legendary inventor of the Miracle Mop and subject of the Oscar-nominated movie JOY starring Jennifer Lawrence, is reinventing clean yet again with her latest brand launch, CleanBoss by Joy. CleanBoss is committed to bringing to all of America the absolute best-in-class cleaning and sanitization technology available today, starting with its breakthrough CleanBoss Hand Sanitizer 16-Piece Set.

Developed and tested over five years, the CleanBoss Hand Sanitizer formula is a patented alcohol-based formula and a breakthrough shown to kill over 99.9% of germs on your hands for up to 6 hours. CleanBoss Hand Sanitizer uses proven technology already used and trusted by hospitals, healthcare providers, schools, leading hotels and even the military, and now is being made available to the public by Joy. This proprietary technology is never sticky, and designed to leave your hands feeling petal soft.

What makes CleanBoss different - a standalone product in a sea of sanitizers?

POWERED BY 76% ALCOHOL: This proprietary formula is powered by 76% alcohol content, one of the highest percentages among leading brands and is purified 3 times over.

PROVEN TO WORK FOR UP TO 6 HOURS:One pump of CleanBoss hand sanitizer gel kills 99.9% of germs for up to 6 hours! In a clinical study, the Traditional Alcohol Hand Sanitizer evaporated after about 15 seconds, where CleanBoss continued to kill OVER 99.9% of Germs for up to 6 hours* - incredible!

NEVER STICKY, PETAL SOFT: Even with such a high level of alcohol, this patented technology doesn't leave your hands dry or cracked, and NEVER, EVER sticky - it's actually the opposite! CleanBoss is designed to dry down fast and leave your hands with a petal softness, something you might only find from lotion, and it literally creates a shield against germs that lasts for up to 6 hours.

INCREDIBLE VALUE: If you use one pump of CleanBoss morning, noon and night, one 8oz bottle of CleanBoss can give you over 500 applications - you would have to buy 5 bottles of the 8oz sized competition to get the same amount of uses. With 2 bottles you get over 1,000 uses - you would need 10 bottles of the competition for the same amount of uses!

"As a mother and grandmother, I want to do things right, and be confident about sending my family out into the world in the safest way possible," says Joy. "That's why I created CleanBoss. Cleaning isn't optional, and it isn't simply about aesthetics - it's essential. The products we use must work, and they must be the best. My promise to all of you bosses out there: CleanBoss delivers the absolute best products available, in every way that matters, in every place that matters, at an incredible value, so you can live your best possible life."

The CleanBoss 16 Piece Hand Sanitizer Setis 25% off for a limited introductory period, selling for $29.95 plus s+h, and includes:

(2) CleanBoss Hand Sanitizing Bottles (8oz each)

Each bottle gives you over 500 uses, making this set over 1,000 uses - if you use one pump every morning, noon and night, this set gives you over a FULL YEAR'S SUPPLY!

(2) Hand Sanitizer Mist Spray Pens (8ml each)

(12) Individually Wrapped Hand Sanitizer Hand Wipes

Following its breakthrough CleanBoss Hand Sanitizer, CleanBoss will continue its mission to deliver innovative technologies to help enhance and protect your world with best in class product launches. Next up is the CleanBoss Performance Mask that has permanent anti-bacterial technology, a permanent built-in filter, is ultra-lightweight, and the whole mask is washable as is over and over again - no changing, no fussing, no replacing, it's awesome! It's truly the last mask you'll ever have to buy. And with 4 colors and 2 size options there's bound to be a perfect mask for everyone. Also in the works is the CleanBoss disinfectant & cleaning technology that's the most powerful botanical germ killer out there and works like a dream on virtually every surface! There are so many more game changing technologies that will be available soon, so stay tuned. Visit shopcleanboss.com to buy, watch, or learn more about the brand, the products, and the original boss, product designer and inventor, Joy!

ABOUT JOY MANGANO: Meet Joy, The Original Boss. Joy Mangano is one of the most successful and celebrated product inventors of today. Trusted by millions, Joy has been reinventing clean for over 25 years with game changing products. She has spent her entire career creating and searching out revolutionary products designed to make life better and brighter for you and your family. She founded her first company in the back of an auto-body shop, and has created and sold over 3 billion dollars' worth of product to consumers across America over her storied career. Joy invented and launched the first-ever self-wringing Miracle Mop, changing the game of cleaning back in the early 1990's. Joy has millions of products in homes across America and has invented and launched hundreds of successful products across virtually every category, including closet organization, cleaning, luggage, handbags, bedding, towels, cooking, and so much more. Joy's journey to success later inspired the Oscar-nominated movie JOY, starring Jennifer Lawrence. Dispelling myths and breaking barriers every day, Joy was one of the first in her field to harness the power of TV to connect and communicate with her customers. Today, she is one of the most trusted and influential voices in the TV shopping industry. Joy was named one of Fast Company's "Most Creative People" alongside Marc Jacobs and Melinda Gates. Joy and her products have been profiled on Good Morning America, 20/20, the TODAY Show, The View, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, People, Good Housekeeping, USA Today, Entrepreneur, Glamour, InStyle, Town & Country, Cosmopolitan and O, The Oprah Magazine, among many others. For more information, visit www.joymangano.com

ABOUT CLEANBOSS, INC: CleanBoss is reinventing clean with game changing, best in class cleaning and sanitization products across all categories to help you and your loved ones live a better, brighter life. Brought to you by Joy Mangano ,America's most celebrated female inventor of our time, and the original boss of clean. Joy has spent her career challenging the status quo with new inventions, ideas and technologies that change the game. CleanBoss develops and delivers innovative technologies designed to help clean, enhance and beautify every part of our world. With the CleanBoss suite of products it's a whole new day to be your own boss of clean - let CleanBoss tackle the fight against dirt and germs and do your dirty work for you! Visit shopcleanboss.com to learn more.

Contact: Madison Mordoh, Madison.Mordoh@coburnww.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joy-mangano-introduces-cleanboss-by-joy-301173939.html

SOURCE CleanBoss, Inc.