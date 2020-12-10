Journera Brings Aboard Five Diverse Travel Companies In New Customer Expansion

Journera Platform now Operating across Wide Breadth of Verticals within the Travel Industry

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, the real-time data exchange platform for creating more seamless travel, today announced that five new travel companies have signed agreements to use their platform. They include companies in the duty free, homeshare, parking, car service and airport shuttle sectors. Journera also recently announced that travel management company AmTrav has joined the platform as the first customer in the corporate travel sector.

Together, the companies join many of the world's largest airlines and hotels to use Journera's 'whole journey' view of the traveler as the path to providing exceptional customer experiences, more personalized offers and greater economic value for travel brands. New Journera partners include:

3Sixty Duty Free, the company that offers inflight duty free and buy-on-board programs, airport duty free and specialty shop experiences.

way.com, a leading marketplace for airport parking, car and other services.

Exceptional Stays, the company that offers luxury vacation rental homes in the U.S., Mexico and Western Europe.

Parking Access, a leading airport parking aggregator, offering travelers worldwide deep discounts on off-airport parking.

ShuttleFare.com, which has booked over 1.75M rides with top airport transportation companies on it's simple and easy online reservation platform.

"We are pleased that brands from across the travel industry are joining Journera to provide highly customized experiences and offers for their customers," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO, Journera. "With a full journey view of the customer, Journera is helping our commercial partners create more seamless travel, generate more revenue and laser focus their marketing spend."

Journera announced the arrival of Scott Garner as Chief Revenue Officer last week to further expand the company's relationships across the travel industry.

The Journera platform brings together data from throughout the travel journey to open up new possibilities for travelers and travel companies - from identifying potential customers who are planning journeys, better anticipating their needs throughout the whole journey, and offering new services and experiences based on the traveler's real-time needs. The platform is also used to create touchless experiences such as automatically dispatching a rideshare based on real-time flight information to avoid crowds at the curb, or automatically dispatching a room key to the hotel guest upon flight arrival to facilitate 'contactless' check-in at the property.

In addition to the companies named in today's announcement, Journera's commercial partners also include Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, United Airlines, American Airlines and others. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 40 percent of all travel in the U.S. For more information about Journera, visit www.journera.com.

About JourneraJournera is a technology company that provides a secure, real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel journeys. Through its platform, Journera creates a complete view of the traveler's journey in real-time, enabling travel-related companies to create better travel experiences that drive increased loyalty and direct engagement with customers. For more information, visit www.journera.com.

