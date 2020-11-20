Journera Announces Travel Management Company AmTrav Is Joining Real-Time Data Platform

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, the real-time data exchange platform for creating more seamless travel, today announced that AmTrav has signed an agreement to use their platform. AmTrav, the all-in-one business travel agency committed to eliminating the hassle of corporate travel, is the first travel management company to adopt the use of the Journera platform as Journera expands beyond its base of major airline and hotel partners.

"We are pleased to be working with one of the industry's most forward-thinking travel management companies," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO, Journera. "AmTrav understands how powerful our real-time data - including deep knowledge of the full traveler journey - can be to elevating the travel experience, managing expenses for their corporate clients and improving their 'duty of care' capabilities."

Journera has been developing its capabilities for the travel management vertical throughout the past year. The possibilities for TMC users of the Journera platform include:

Improved customer service with knowledge of itinerary changes and cancellations made directly with a travel supplier.

Better insight into trips that are booked outside of the corporate booking path and policy.

More comprehensive duty-of-care capabilities through real-time data such as flight boarding signals and air/hotel check-in signals.

Improved expense management through better knowledge of purchases such as baggage fees, WiFi, change fees and upgrades made directly with an airline or hotel.

Notice of air upgrade confirmations and waitlist notifications for improved customer communications.

"We are excited to be the first major business travel agency to bring our corporate customers the power of Journera's platform," said Jeff Klee, CEO, AmTrav. "We're constantly on the look out for new ways to make life easier for travelers and their companies. Real-time data from Journera will give us an edge on anticipating customer needs and quickly reacting to them."

The Journera platform brings together data from throughout the travel journey to open up new possibilities for travelers and travel companies - from identifying potential customers who are planning journeys, better anticipating their needs throughout the whole journey, and offering new services and experiences based on the traveler's real-time needs. The platform is also used to create touchless experiences such as automatically dispatching a rideshare based on real-time flight information to avoid crowds at the curb, or automatically dispatching a room key to the hotel guest upon flight arrival to facilitate 'contactless' check-in at the property.

Journera's commercial partners include Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, United Airlines, American Airlines and many others. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 40 percent of all travel in the U.S. For more information about Journera, visit www.journera.com.

About JourneraJournera is a technology company that provides a secure, real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel journeys. Through its platform, Journera creates a complete view of the traveler's journey in real-time, enabling travel-related companies to create better travel experiences that drive increased loyalty and direct engagement with customers. For more information, visit www.journera.com.

About AmTrav Corporate TravelAmTrav is a new kind of technology and services platform that's driving business travel into a bold new era. Our easy to use solution empowers travelers and travel arrangers to be more productive. Companies of all sizes use AmTrav to book trips, find savings, set travel policies, manage payments and expenses, and keep their travelers safe. Travelers love AmTrav because our one connected platform provides a seamless experience across the travel ecosystem and our travel experts and relationship managers are always ready to help. More than 1000 businesses use AmTrav to go places, meet people, build meaningful connections, and get the most out of every trip.

