Journalist Melissa Martin Elected To CAJ Board Of Directors

WINNIPEG, MB, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is thrilled to welcome Melissa Martin to the CAJ board as the new regional director representing Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario.

Martin replaces outgoing CAJ board member Sarah Lawrynuik who announced last month she would be stepping down from her seat to pursue an exciting new job outside of journalism.

Martin has more than two decades of industry experience, both as a freelancer, and staff writer with the Winnipeg Free Press. She has twice been named Canada's columnist of the year by the National Newspaper Awards.

"On behalf of all our members, the CAJ board of directors would like to extend a heartfelt 'thank you' to Sarah for all her hard work and dedicated service to the CAJ and Canadian journalism," said CAJ president Brent Jolly.

"Sarah is a dedicated community-builder and always raised a strong voice for members in her region. Despite the incredibly difficult circumstances during the pandemic, she did an outstanding job fostering meaningful relationships between journalists not only in her region but also around the country. We will truly miss her."

During the time she served on the national board, Lawrynuik worked tirelessly as chair of the CAJ's membership committee to secure exciting new perks for members, with a special focus on mental health resources. She also contributed to the work of the communications committee, and helped to launch the CAJ's inaugural mentorship program for journalists.

The CAJ board would like to thank Kristin Annable, Holly Moore, Brittany Hobson, and Temur Durrani for putting their names forward for election. Although unsuccessful in their efforts to join the national board at this time, the CAJ hopes they will all remain engaged with the association's activities in the Manitoba-NWO region in the future.

The board encourages any members interested in volunteering to send us a note !

The CAJ is Canada's largest national professional organization for journalists from all media, representing more than 1000 members across the country. The CAJ's primary roles are to provide high-quality professional development for its members and public-interest advocacy.

