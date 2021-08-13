JotForm Data Finds Partisan Split On COVID Screening

Data from JotForm unveils which states have been the best and worst at screening for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JotForm , a leading online form software provider, analyzed an anonymized data set from the COVID-19 pandemic, releasing a report examining how prevalent COVID screening forms were by state and whether or not they correlated with cases of COVID-19.

According to JotForm's data, collected from May 2020 to May 2021, more than six million people throughout the United States submitted a screening form. One notable point highlights that New York had the most COVID-19 screening submissions while South Dakota had the least.

Another significant discovery was COVID-19 screening forms were more heavily used in "blue" states, meaning they voted Democratic in the 2020 presidential election. On the other hand, most of the states with lower levels of COVID-19 screening forms were "red" states, which voted Republican in the 2020 presidential election.

The data shows organizations in blue states were more likely to use COVID screening forms than red ones. States with medium levels of screening were split between blue and red.

Read the full report, " Which states used JotForm to screen for COVID-19 symptoms ? " on JotForm's website.

JotForm's COVID-19 screening forms are a powerful tool to help slow the spread of COVID-19. These forms ask people to confirm if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, if they have been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19 and more.

In addition to these screening forms, JotForm offers 650+ COVID-19-specific templates for healthcare providers, local governments, small businesses and nonprofits to choose from. Examples include a COVID-19 liability release waiver, a COVID-19 vaccine registration form, an employee COVID-19 self-screening questionnaire and more.

