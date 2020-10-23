JosiahKids To Host Second Annual Youth Leadership Award Ceremony

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JosiahKids Inc. will host their 2 nd annual youth leadership award ceremony honoring the outstanding achievements of young students and teens between the ages of seven and 17, globally. The youth leadership award categories include: Leadership, Innovation, Athletics, Courage, Resilience, and the Fine Arts. The ceremony will now take place virtually on November 14 th, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time). Process Design and Improvement Lead from Google, Adam May will deliver the keynote address. Registration for attendance is required, and can be completed at: https://www.josiahkids.com/events.

Our VisionTo raise a community of virtuous, service-minded leaders, committed to reinvest their acquired success into their communities and spheres of influence.

Our PromiseThat we will journey with your child through the joys and challenges of childhood and help them transition into adulthood—happy, fulfilled, and equipped to make a meaningful life, as well as a meaningful difference.

About JosiahKids IncorporatedJosiahKids Incorporated is an Atlanta based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded with a mission to educate, empower, and equip young students and teens in local communities in the areas of faith, leadership, community service, and the arts. Our school year runs from September through May. We meet two Saturdays a month and work to empower young students between the ages of (7-17). www.josiahkids.com

