Josh Cellars Launches New Reserve Vintage To Benefit Firefighters

STAMFORD, Conn., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's most popular premium wine brand*, Josh Cellars, announces the launch of the brand's third edition wine to benefit charity. This year's offering is the 2019 Josh Cellars Reserve Lodi Cabernet Sauvignon. A portion of the proceeds from the release will benefit firefighter charitable organizations nationwide, a community close to the brand's heart as Josh Cellars founder Joseph Carr created the wine as a tribute to his father Josh, a volunteer firefighter in Berlin, NY.

For every bottle of Josh Cellars Reserve Lodi Cabernet Sauvignon sold, $1 will be donated to the National Volunteer Firefighter Council (NVFC) or other local firefighter charities including CalFire Benevolent Foundation, Boston Fire Department Relief Fund, the FDNY Foundation and the Professional Firefighters Association of South Florida. In all, Josh Cellars is committing more than $250,000 in donations to benefit thousands of firefighters across the country.

"Growing up, our home was across the street from the firehouse and my dad Josh was a volunteer firefighter," explained Joseph Carr, founder of Josh Cellars. "I learned from a very young age that firefighters are true heroes, and I'm honored to be able to make such a significant donation to these heroes, recognizing not only their service, but also their selflessness."

A brand rooted in gratitude, Josh Cellars was created by Joseph Carr as a tribute to his dad, Josh. To honor his dad's legacy, Joseph Carr and the Josh Cellars brand consistently support causes and communities that were important to Josh Carr - from military and veteran organizations, to out of work restaurant workers and healthcare providers. Over the past three years, Josh Cellars has donated over $780,000 to charity groups across the country, through direct donations and proceeds from the annual release of the Josh Cellars Reserve Lodi Cabernet Sauvignon. This year's donation to firefighter organizations will bring the brand's total charitable contributions from the time of its founding to over $1 million.

"The National Volunteer Fire Council relies on donations from individuals and companies like Josh Cellars to help us provide support and resources for the volunteer firefighters who serve their communities every day," said NVFC Chair Steve Hirsch. "We thank Josh Cellars for their continued commitment to those who answer the call and risk everything to protect their communities."

In addition to the donations from this year's limited-edition wine, Josh Cellars will also express thanks at select firehouses by hosting lunches for these local heroes alongside chefs Barbara Lynch in Boston and JJ Johnson in New York.

Sourced from prestigious vineyards in California's Lodi region, Josh Cellars Reserve Lodi Cabernet Sauvignon (MSRP $19.99) is a premium, full-bodied selection with rich flavors of blueberry and blackberry, layered with notes of espresso and toasted vanilla. This wine pairs well with summer grilling favorites, including meats like brisket with sweet barbecue sauces or rubs, and sides like potato salad with bacon.

Josh Cellars Reserve Lodi Cabernet Sauvignon is available at retailers nationwide. Visit www.joshcellars.com/store-locator/ to find this wine at a store near you.

*Source: IRI week ending 4/18/21

About Josh Cellars Josh Cellars was founded by Joseph Carr, a sommelier and vintner. Josh Cellars offers bold, complex and approachable wines for drinking with family and friends. Sourced from vineyards across California and Italy, Josh Cellars offers 11 varieties, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Rosé, Legacy Red Blend, Pinot Gris, Prosecco, Prosecco Rosé and Pinot Grigio. Josh Cellars also offers a more premium Reserve tier of wines, which includes North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast Chardonnay and Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon. Josh Cellars wines are available at retailers nationwide: www.joshcellars.com

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill's son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus, two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry.

The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ], [ yellow tail ] Bubbles; [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright; California: Bellacosa; Girard Winery, Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, Layer Cake; The Calling; France: Andre Lurton, Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka and Gray Whale Gin. www.deutschfamily.com

About the National Volunteer Fire Council The NVFC, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit, is the only organization created solely to support volunteer firefighters, EMS providers, and rescue personnel. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical resources, programs, education, and advocacy for first responders across the nation.

