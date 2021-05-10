Joseph Floyd Sr. Recognized For Excellence In Landscape & Design

JUPITER, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Floyd Sr. is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

While coming of age, Mr. Floyd drew inspiration from the example of his father, who performed lawn maintenance and pool cleaning for large estates in Palm Beach, Florida. At the age of 12, he began working alongside his dad, and together they labored to provide exceptional service to their clients. While attending college, Mr. Floyd pursued an education in landscaping and environmental studies and received a Bachelor of Science in ornamental horticulture from the School of Agriculture at the University of Florida.

Mr. Floyd began his career with the sod division of DiVosta Homes until he felt compelled to establish his own business, upon which he founded Impact Landscape & Irrigation in 2007. After finding success in business for more than a decade, he is most proud to have shepherded the company from strength to strength. In 2019, their profits grew by 37% and, in 2020, they grew by 40%. For his efforts throughout his career, Mr. Floyd's business was named among the Top 100 in Lawn and Landscaping Magazine.

Mr. Floyd maintains his professional affiliation with the Florida Nursery and the Growers and Landscape Association. Throughout the course of his career, he has attributed his success to his family and employees. Looking toward the future, he hopes to soon retire and allow his son take over his business. Mr. Floyd would ultimately like to expand the scope of his business to the point where he can travel and explore different cultures.

About Marquis Who's Who ®:Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America ®, Marquis Who's Who ® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America ® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis ® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who ® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joseph-floyd-sr-recognized-for-excellence-in-landscape--design-301287200.html

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who