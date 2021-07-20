Joseph Flores Joins Newfront Insurance's Rapidly Growing Producer Ranks

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Joseph Flores on board as a Principal & Commercial Insurance Broker. His professional background includes 14 years in insurance and risk management, serving an array of businesses including a significant number of Adult Day Health Care centers.

"We're deeply pleased to welcome a producer of Joseph's caliber to our team", said Raphael Parker, the firm's Chief Growth Officer. "Joseph is an accomplished, enterprising young producer, and his talent is indispensable within this industry. We are thrilled to welcome Joseph to Newfront as we continue to attract premier talent across generations."

"Our industry will benefit from extraordinary talent and a refined platform to serve it's valuable clients. The way I see it, Newfront is the agency to take this industry to new heights and I feel privileged to be a part of it." said Mr. Flores. "I'm humbled by the opportunity to join Newfront and foresee us streamlining the insurance processes and redefining the insurance experience". Mr. Flores is based in the Los Angeles area and serves clients throughout the Southern California region.

About Newfront InsuranceFounded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States

