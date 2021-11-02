Jose R. Rodriguez, Primoris Board Member, Recognized As NACD Directorship Certified (Photo: Business Wire)

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced David L. King, Chairman of the Board for Primoris, and Jose R. Rodriguez, who serves as an independent Board Member for Primoris, have been recognized as NACD Directorship Certified™ by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005189/en/

David L. King, Primoris Board Member, Recognized as NACD Directorship Certified (Photo: Business Wire)

"The tone of our culture is set at the top, and I am proud that our Board leadership is committed to the highest standards of integrity in governance," said Tom McCormick, President and CEO of Primoris. "David and Jose's certification is just one more indicator of our focus on ethics and excellence in everything we do."

Mr. King serves as Chairman of Primoris. He previously served on the Board as a Director beginning in May 2015 when he was named President and Chief Executive Officer, until his retirement in 2019. King joined Primoris in March 2014 as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. King received his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Texas Tech University, an MBA from the University of Texas, Tyler, and an Advanced Executive Management Degree from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

Mr. Rodriguez was elected to the Primoris Board of Directors in May 2021, shortly after his retirement from KPMG LLP, where he was a senior audit partner. He is a NACD Fellow and has been included in NACD's D-100 list, which recognizes the most influential people in and around the boardroom. In addition to his role on the Primoris board, he serves on multiple educational and association boards, including the board of trustees of Marymount University; board of directors of Latino Corporate Directors Association (treasurer); the North Carolina Association of CPAs (Chair-elect); and the Dean's Advisory Committee at the University of Miami Herbert School of Business (Chair). He is a certified public accountant. Mr. Rodriguez received a B.B.A in accounting from the University of Miami.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company supports a diversified base of blue-chip customers with engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. A focus on multi-year master service agreements and an expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations, renewable fuels, electrical transmission and distribution systems and communications infrastructure have also increased the Company's potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005189/en/