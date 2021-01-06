Jose R. Pocaterra Joins CITGO Board Of Directors

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CITGO Petroleum Corporation Board of Directors announced today that Jose R. Pocaterra has been named to the Board of Directors, replacing Edgar Rincon who remains CITGO's Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President.

" Jose Pocaterra brings more than 20 years of international experience in the financial, business and planning areas within the oil and gas industry," said CITGO President and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Jordá.

Mr. Pocaterra is a professional in the financial area. As a part of his professional experience, he held several positions in Financial and Planning for Sincrudos de Oriente (SINCOR), a joint venture between Petróleos de Venezuela, TOTAL and EQUINOR for the extra-heavy oil development operations in the Orinoco Belt in Venezuela, initially at the Upgraded Division and then in the corporate offices in charge of the Budget and Financial Control area. He also has held managerial positions in the manufacturing sector in other private companies. Mr. Pocaterra worked as the Financial Manager of MSO de Venezuela, an industrial innovation, engineering, and procurement startup company in Lechería, Venezuela and also held financial and project planning positions for U.S.-based Energy Logistics Inc. and Swift Oil & Gas. He has also worked as a financial advisor in Europe.

The Board welcomes Mr. Pocaterra's expertise as the Company continues navigating the effects of the pandemic and beyond, by exploring ways to optimize operations and create value for the shareholder.

About CITGO Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the sixth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of more than 4,500 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jose-r-pocaterra-joins-citgo-board-of-directors-301202196.html

SOURCE CITGO Corporation