Jordan Main Of Main Financial Group Wealth Management Has Authored A Book That Aims To Help Readers Learn How They Can Take An Integrated Approach To Retirement Planning

BRIGHTON, Mich., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many aspects that go into preparing for retirement - from determining the best time to file for Social Security to planning for medical expenses, taxes and unexpected emergencies along the way.

That is why Jordan Main decided to write "Retirement Re-Engineered: Your empowering guide to navigate the tumultuous markets of the 21st century", with the hopes of helping anyone who is struggling or overwhelmed with preparing for retirement.

As a financial services professional with over 20 years in the industry, Jordan Main is passionate about helping people create tailored financial plans and reach the retirement of their dreams. As stated in the book, "You deserve a successful retirement and support getting there."

This holistic approach to financial planning echoes throughout Jordan Main's book and practice.

