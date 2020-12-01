Jordan L. Fischer Joins Beckage To Lead Its Global Data Privacy Practice

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Attorney Jordan L. Fischer, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E, CIPM joins Beckage as its Global Data Privacy Practice Group leader. In addition to adding Ms. Fischer to its growing team, Beckage is also opening an additional office in the Greater Philadelphia area.

Fischer, a former clerk to the European Union Court of Justice, brings a breadth of international data privacy and cybersecurity experience to Beckage. She is a seasoned data security and privacy attorney with a technology background. Fischer has been quoted and interviewed by national news outlets, including NBC News, where she is a regular commentator. "Joining Beckage will allow me to continue to service my national and international client base during this time of rapid regulatory change, as clients continue to grapple with their global data security and privacy obligations," said Ms. Fischer.

"The legal landscape surrounding data security and privacy laws both international and domestic is constantly evolving and we are very excited to have another dedicated privacy attorney with a tech background on our team to help our clients navigate this uncertain legal terrain," says Managing Director, Jennifer A. Beckage. " Jordan's years of experience advising on privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), general European Union privacy and competition laws, and Asia regional data privacy regulations, will enhance our ability to serve clients who operate in those jurisdictions."

Before joining Beckage, Fischer was co-founder and managing partner of XPAN Law Group, LLC, a boutique data security and privacy law firm in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. At XPAN, she worked with public and private sector clients to develop critical data privacy and cybersecurity strategies from a global perspective. In 2013, Jordan served as a stagiaire (law clerk) to the European Union Court of Justice, where she conducted research and prepared judicial memoranda and opinions in both English and French on a variety of legal issues, including data privacy, financial tax transactions, interim relief petitions, and pharmaceutical patents. Jordan is admitted in California, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

In addition to her work with Beckage, Ms. Fischer also shares her practical and extensive security and privacy experience and know-how with students as a Professor of Law at Drexel University and a Cybersecurity Lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley.

Fischer graduated from the Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law, summa cum laude, in 2013. She is a Certified Information Privacy Professional/ United States (CIPP/US), a Certified Information Privacy Professional/ Europe (CIPP/E), and a Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM).

About Beckage Beckage advises its global clients on strategic business growth, privacy, technology, cybersecurity, data breach response, risk management, IT contracting, and regulatory matters. Its attorneys and other professionals include former federal regulators, executive of publicly-traded company, technologists, tech business and other business owners, and certified privacy professionals. Beckage provides a full range of regulatory and strategic counsel for companies dealing with technology, privacy and data security, including those in health care, education, finance, service, and insurance industries. Beckage's experience includes responding to headline-making data breaches, defense of consumer class actions, and privacy issues under international, federal, and state privacy laws. Beckage's offices are located at 420 Main Street in Buffalo, NY, 3 Columbus Circle in New York, NY, 600 W Broadway in San Diego, CA, and 2 Bala Plaza in the Greater Philadelphia Area, PA. More information is available at Beckage.com and its professionals may be reached at 844-502-9363.

