Jones Walker And TCH Group Welcome Robert Mariner To Strategic Alliance

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Jones Walker LLP and DC-based government relations firm TCH Group, LLC announced today the addition of Robert Mariner, CEO of RAM Consulting Services, which is headquartered in Jacksonville,...

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Jones Walker LLP and DC-based government relations firm TCH Group, LLC announced today the addition of Robert Mariner, CEO of RAM Consulting Services, which is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, to their strategic alliance relationship. The three firms will continue as separate entities, with Mariner joining the alliance as a senior policy consultant.

Mariner has more than 24 years of experience in the transportation industry, including nearly 20 years in the US Department of Transportation (DOT) in senior career positions, and his deep programmatic expertise will be utilized to help clients formulate and execute strategies to pursue and secure federal infrastructure funding.

The alliance between Jones Walker and the TCH Group, which launched in June 2019, provides creative and strategic opportunities for collaboration to successfully formulate and implement achievable, bipartisan solutions for clients, including Fortune 500 corporations, associations, municipalities, universities, and nonprofits.

Head of Jones Walker's Government Relations Practice Group, Chris Johnsen, whose experience includes representing clients in the maritime, transportation, and energy policy areas, commented, "We look forward to partnering with Robert and enhancing our offerings to new and existing clients with their transportation and infrastructure projects."

Michael Tongour, Founder and President of the TCH Group, added, "Robert is extremely well regarded at DOT, on Capitol Hill, and within the transportation industry. We know he will be a valuable team member in our alliance."

Robert Mariner noted, "I look forward to this alliance with Jones Walker and the TCH Group in Washington, DC. Funding for infrastructure remains a top priority in Washington, DC, and we will focus on assisting interested project sponsors with pursuing funding for worthwhile projects throughout the country."

About Jones Walker Jones Walker LLP ( joneswalker.com) is among the largest 120 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational, public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

About TCH GroupTCH Group, LLC ( tchgroup.com) is in its 25th year. The founder and president, Michael Tongour, served as Chief of Staff/Chief Counsel to the Senate GOP whip, as a Senate Committee counsel, and as the legislative director for two Senators. Tongour is a native South Carolinian. Brad Holsclaw, the other leading principal in the firm, is a native of Kentucky and continues his strong political connections to the Commonwealth and its state and federal policymakers. He served for 11 years as a senior legislative advisor to three Senate Republican leaders.

Contacts: Mary Margaret Gorman504-582-8207 mmgorman@joneswalker.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jones-walker-and-tch-group-welcome-robert-mariner-to-strategic-alliance-301185943.html

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP