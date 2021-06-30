Jones Sign Delivers World-Class Excellence In Resorts World Las Vegas

GREEN BAY, Wis., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Sign Company was selected among other world-class suppliers to develop many of Resorts World's signs, including massive exterior LED displays, interior wayfinding, reader boards, and other various signage elements.

"This was a massive development in which Jones Sign played a major role," said Todd Patrickus, Executive Vice President of Jones Sign. "Our team was able to provide a spectacular experience that people will come from around the world to see."

Jones sign installed approximately 40,000 square feet of exterior LED video displays, including the East Tower display, as well as the Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub displays.

Resorts World Las Vegas is the first casino-resort to be constructed on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade. At $4.3 billion, the 3,506-room Resorts World is the most expensive hotel-casino ever built in Nevada. Among its features are high-tech LED screens throughout the property, three hotels, nine pools, 117,000 square feet of gaming space, 70,000 square feet of dining and retail space, and 250,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space.

The resort officially opened its doors on June 24, 2021 and is planning a series of big events for a grand opening celebration over Fourth of July weekend — including a performance by Miley Cyrus at Ayu Dayclub. Other big name headliners that will be performing there are Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

About Resorts World Las Vegas Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Resorts World Las Vegas is one of the largest hotels in the U.S. spanning 88-acres. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,500 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops, and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com.

About Jones Sign From custom façades and canopies to complete structures and other non-signage related architectural elements, Jones has been transforming buildings, complexes and more for 112 years. Most recently, Jones Architectural Creations completed the porte-cochere and accompanying elements for the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas that opened earlier this year. Headquartered in De Pere, Wis. with 14 locations across North America, the Jones team of designers, engineers, fabricators, installers and project managers can assist with any or all parts of a project for a streamlined process. Modular fabrication and installation are also used rather than spending months onsite building an architectural feature. For more information visit jonessign.com.

