Jones Day Names 48 New Partners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 48 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2022.

"The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the world who have achieved the highest levels of professional accomplishment and who are devoted to advancing and protecting the interests of our clients and the institutional values of the Firm," said Stephen J. Brogan, Managing Partner of Jones Day.

Zachary R. (Zach) Brecheisen , M&A, Pittsburgh Erika D. Cagney , Labor & Employment, New York Antonio Canales , Global Disputes, Madrid James W. Carlson , Business & Tort Litigation, Pittsburgh Philip J. Devenish , Global Disputes, London James Egerton-Vernon , Global Disputes, Washington Daniella A. (Dani) Einik , Government Regulation, Washington Marco Frattini , Financial Markets, Milan Vidal Galindo , Labor & Employment, Madrid Paul A. Gilbert , Financial Markets, San Francisco Christopher Hanfling , Tax, Washington Ryan Hill , Real Estate, London Sean E. Jackowitz , Tax, Boston Peter A. Julian , Antitrust & Competition Law, San Francisco Ferrell M. Keel , Financial Markets, Dallas Leigh A. Krahenbuhl , Investigations & White Collar Defense, Chicago Ian Lange , Real Estate, Columbus Robert T.S. (Rob) Latta , Intellectual Property, San Diego Sanjiv P. Laud , Intellectual Property, Minneapolis Markus Ledwina , M&A, Munich Dr. Ping Li , Intellectual Property, Munich Bing Liang, Ph.D. , Intellectual Property, Silicon Valley Michael A. (Mike) Magee , Business & Tort Litigation, Pittsburgh Elizabeth E. (Beth) Manning , Business & Tort Litigation, Chicago Theresa C. Martin , Business & Tort Litigation, Washington Kendra L. Marvel , Global Disputes, Los Angeles Sidney Smith McClung , Global Disputes, Dallas Evan M. McLean , Intellectual Property, Silicon Valley Katie E. Mead , Global Disputes, Perth Mary Alexander Myers , Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection, Atlanta Courtenay M. Nolan , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Chicago Cyril Philibert , Global Disputes, Paris Brandy Hutton Ranjan , Business & Tort Litigation, Columbus T. Daniel (Dan) Reynolds , Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Cleveland Hannah Rose , Private Equity, London Kelly Rubin , Tax, Dallas Colleen Noonan Ryan , Securities Litigation & SEC Enforcement, New York Kerianne N. Tobitsch , Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection, New York Matt Trafford , Financial Markets, London Jack Ubbing , Financial Markets, Cleveland Luis A. Velez , M&A, Miami John M. Walker , Business & Tort Litigation, Atlanta Nathaniel G. Ward , Business & Tort Litigation, Washington Alexandre Wibaux , Private Equity, Paris Alexandra L. (Alex) Wilde , Energy, Houston Samantha C. Woo , Labor & Employment, Chicago Oliver S. Zeltner , Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Cleveland Kristin K. Zinsmaster , Business & Tort Litigation, Minneapolis

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers in 42 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

SOURCE Jones Day