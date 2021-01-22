Jonathan Covey MD, JD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Covey MD, JD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Psychiatrist for his professional excellence in the field of Psychiatry and his outstanding leadership within his practice.

Having practiced in psychiatry since 1993, Dr. Covey is currently offering telemedicine services in the state of Colorado. He offers a vast repertoire of valuable knowledge and experience in mood disorders, anxiety, bipolar, ADHD, depression, anxiety, PTSD, and more. Prior to his current practice, he excelled at the Colorado Mental Hospital for 13 years.

To prepare for his career, Dr. Covey completed his undergraduate studies at Sanford University and received his Juris Doctor degree. Then he went on to earn his Medical degree from the University of North Carolina, followed by completing his residency and fellowship at the Colorado Health Center in Forensic Psychiatry. Since then, he has remained abreast of the latest developments in his field through his affiliation with the Neuroscience Education Institute.

Dr. Covey dedicates this honorable recognition to Dr. Homer Olson.To learn more, please contact Dr. Covey at 719-375-1607.

