Jon Zacharias, Co-Founder Of GR0, Releases Study On The Rise Of Mobile And Voice Search

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur Jon Zacharias , recently authored a post detailing how marketers can account for the expanding prominence of both mobile searches and voice searches. As a leader and co-founder of GR0 , one of the fastest growing digital marketing agencies in the country, Zacharias is keenly aware of the evolving ways in which users search online. In the November blog post entitled, Mobile Search vs. Voice Search: Why You Should Plan for Both , Zacharias outlines the different factors at play with both searching methods and how marketers should prepare as desktop searching continually declines in relevance.

Zacharias first describes the landscape in which digital marketers currently find themselves. Mobile devices have already outpaced the desktop as the predominant platform for online searches, and voice searches are on the cusp of eclipsing desktop searches as well. With that said, mobile searching is far more widespread than voice searches and this is the most immediately pressing dynamic that marketers need to take into account.

Zacharias states that the reason for the dominance of mobile searching is simple. Mobile devices are more convenient than desktops. In fact, searching online with a desktop takes twice as long as using a smartphone or tablet. Additionally, there is the obvious, but undeniably important reality that mobile devices are vastly more portable than computers. Portability is a critical factor because people do not only browse the internet with their phones and tablets. Smartphone payment processors account for billions of dollars worth of sales every year, and nearly half of buyers use a mobile platform in their first step towards buying a product or service. Another factor at play is that a growing percentage of buyers use their devices in-store to check reviews, features, and pricing before they make a purchase. Zacharias puts the cumulative effect of these factors bluntly, writing: "In short, mobile search is fast, dynamic, and the stakes are high. Your business needs to be on the front lines of mobile user experience and search engine optimization to succeed."

Because of the way in which Google structures and sorts data in a mobile format, the fundamentals of search engine optimization (SEO) for mobile devices is essentially the same as desktop-focused SEO strategies. Zacharias writes that the critical dynamic to account for in this regard is that competition is stiffer on mobile platforms because users consistently spend less time scrolling through search results and viewing multiple pages. Consequently, marketers should focus on crafting effective mobile content and cultivating a stellar user experience. According to Jon Zacharias , prioritizing these dual focuses will help marketers ensure that their content maintains a prominent position on mobile SERPs.

While voice search technology is not as widely used as mobile platforms, the expansion of this searching method and the technology behind is no aberration due to novelty. Users can instantly buy products from big-box sites such as Amazon, Walmart, and Target with voice searches. Global commerce conducted through voice searches is expected to rise above $40 billion by 2022, and Zacharias contends that forward looking marketers should not overlook this expectation. Additionally, even though most voice search sales stem from big-box sites, an increasing number of smaller retailers are introducing voice-activated purchase mechanisms. Zacharias also notes that according to market research, 82% of regular voice search users say that voice assistant technology meets or exceeds their expectations.

Zacharias maintains that voice search purchasing will only continue to expand in usage and that the ultimate goal of marketers looking to tap into these markets should be getting their content in a featured snippet or instant answer position. Speaking about the means by which marketers can accomplish this, Zacharias writes: "Quality content is at the core of voice search SEO, but instead of long-form guides and how-to articles, you'll want to focus on quick-hitting question-and-answer tidbits that put your brand in the spotlight. That means optimizing FAQ pages, mastering social media, and making the most of your digital presence in local markets."

In conclusion, Zacharias encourages marketers to maximize their efforts on both mobile and voice platforms jointly, and states that regardless of platform, content quality, social media presence, and technical SEO efforts remain the foundation of digital marketing success. Interested readers can explore more of Zacharias' blog posts and expert takes on the world of digital marketing at Blog - Jon Zacharias .

