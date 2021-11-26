Jon Venverloh Named COO Of Hypernet Labs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypernet Labs, a Silicon Valley tech company developing blockchain based solutions for payments and identity, today announced the hire of Jon Venverloh as Chief Operating Officer.

Venverloh is a technologist with over 2 decades of experience in Silicon Valley. He served in transformative roles at Google for more than 18 years in its Mountain View, California headquarters and Zürich, Switzerland offices, contributing to its growth from a venture-backed startup to one of the world's largest tech firms. While at Google, Venverloh led business development and product development initiatives for the launches of Google's first enterprise product, for the Chrome Browser, and for Google Shopping and was a recipient of the Founder's Award.

"Hypernet Labs will accelerate the world's adoption of faster, lower cost blockchain based products, unlocking new possibilities for developers, consumers and enterprises," said Venverloh. "I'm excited to help build and lead this passionate and talented team as we develop cyberinfrastructure to usher in the world of tomorrow."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jon Venverloh to Hypernet Labs to leverage his knowledge and expertise at this crucial stage in our growth," said Ivan Ravlich, Hypernet's co-founder and CEO. "His long track record of success at Google demonstrates his ability to see the future and drive for results. With Jon joining the helm, the possibilities ahead for Hypernet are endless."

Hypernet Labs develops cyberinfrastructure that addresses the foundations of digitally native identities and value transfer. Through revolutionizing low-code infrastructure deployment, blockchain based payments, and novel applications of non-fungible tokens, Hypernet is increasing access to Web 3 for both new and experienced users.

Following his tenure at Google, Venverloh has leveraged his decades of Silicon Valley experience to advise startups that seek to break new ground and innovate business with technology, both through mentoring and early-stage investments. He also serves as the president of the Venverloh Family Foundation , which was established in 2005 to support organizations committed to improving lives around the world, especially those in poverty, through three action areas — education, faith and justice.

Hypernet Labs is the creator of the Hypernet Protocol, a platform and ecosystem that is helping to drive the tech industry's transition from Web 2 to Web 3. The Hypernet Protocol enables developers to build applications with integrated crypto payments without first becoming experts on Web 3 and allows consumers and merchants to choose their transaction currencies irrespective of the base blockchain. The Protocol features a collateralized Layer 2 micro-transaction framework, a Non-Fungible Token based registry for verifying software authenticity and decentralized governance. Hypernet Labs is also developing applications on top of the Protocol, such as the Galileo cloud services marketplace and Hypernet.ID. Galileo allows buyers and sellers to transact with crypto payments, which can coexist with other payment methods in a traditional payment system. Hypernet.ID is a secure and reusable digital passport to the world of Web 3 technology, contained in a non-transferable NFT that allows third party services to know that the user has completed identity and Know Your Customer checks. Learn more at https://hypernetlabs.io/ .

