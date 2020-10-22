Jon Lord Joins Intercare As Chief Revenue Officer

ROCKLIN, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercare named Jon Lord, formerly Vice President of Business Development at Sedgwick Claims/York Risk Services Group, Chief Revenue Officer. Intercare is a third party administrator and managed care services provider. Mr. Lord will be based out Orange, CA.

JON LORD JOINS INTERCARE HOLDINGS INSURANCE SERVICES AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

Mr. Lord brings nearly two decades of claim management and sales and marketing leadership to his new responsibilities. He will oversee business development, including national marketing and sales strategy across Intercare's businesses, and work with leadership to develop growth. In this capacity, he will report directly to Agnes Hoeberling, Intercare's President and Chief Executive Officer. Agnes Hoeberling was appointed CEO earlier this year will oversee the company's growth strategy and lead the organization to achieve this vision.

Ms. Hoeberling said it is not often that individuals with Jon's expertise and caliber become available, and this is a window of opportunity to add to Intercare's C-Suite. I am looking forward to collaborating with Jon to implement and expand the organization's growth strategy and vision.

In commenting on his move to Intercare Holdings Insurance Services, Mr. Lord said, "I couldn't be more excited to join such an outstanding organization and group of passionate professionals and look forward to being an integral part of our expanded growth and continued success."

About Intercare Holdings Insurance Services

Intercare is a privately-held, independent third-party liability and workers' compensation claims administrator and managed care service provider. Its 325 plus employees work collaboratively with self-insured and insured entities in both the public and private sectors that seek to control their loss costs. The company is headquartered in Roseville, California.

The company's senior executives' combined expertise represents more than over 275 years of combined knowledge and expertise in claims administration and loss cost containment programs and strategy development.

Contact: Alan Avriett, Senior Vice President, tel 916-677-2506 or aavriett@ihiservices.com

SOURCE Intercare Holdings, Inc.