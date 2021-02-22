Jolt Partners With Lendio To Offer PPP Loans For Small Businesses

The second round of stimulus and Paycheck Protection Program was announced for January 2021 with Lendio facilitating the loan process for small business and restaurants

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolt Software Inc. - Jolt Software has partnered with Lendio, the nation's leading marketplace for small business loans, to facilitate the next round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Congress' announcement of a second stimulus package rolling out January 2021 makes $284 billion available for small businesses. Borrowers can apply for a first or second loan, even if they previously received a PPP loan.

This stimulus package also includes modifications to help service the smallest, most vulnerable businesses and nonprofits, including restaurants, specialty retail and family entertainment businesses.

"It's been more than a challenging year for small businesses, and small business is at the core of Jolt. The need for cash is more critical now than ever before as our customers dig themselves out of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Josh Bird, CEO and Founder of Jolt.

Lendio is the leader in providing small business loans and has facilitated over $8 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan approvals for small businesses to date. "Because we want to help our small business customers across many verticals, we partnered with Lendio to help them navigate the process and make it easier for them to take advantage of the PPP loans being made available through Congress," said Bob Gibson, Chief Revenue Officer at Jolt.

About Jolt Software

Jolt is operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants and other deskless businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Jolt Software was founded in 2012. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com or contact us at marketing@jolt.com.

About Lendio

Lendio is the nation's leading small business loan marketplace. With its diverse network of lenders, Lendio enables small business owners to apply for multiple loan products with a single application. To date, Lendio has facilitated over 200,000 small business loans for $10 billion in total funding, including $8 billion in PPP loan approvals as part of government COVID-19 relief. Lendio is a values-driven organization striving to provide equal access to capital to underserved communities and America's smallest businesses. For every new marketplace loan Lendio facilitates, Lendio Gives—an employee-contribution and employer-matching fund—provides a microloan to a low-income entrepreneur around the world.

