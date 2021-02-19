Joint Statement By Ministers Lametti And Hajdu On Motion Seeking Additional Extension Of Superior Court Of Québec's Truchon Ruling

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, today issued the following statement: "Today, the Attorney General of Canada filed a...

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, today issued the following statement:

"Today, the Attorney General of Canada filed a motion to request an additional extension of four weeks, until March 26, 2021, of the Superior Court of Québec's September 2019 Truchon ruling concerning Canada's medical assistance in dying (MAID) law.

"Bill C-7 proposes important changes to the Criminal Code's provisions on MAID in response to the Truchon decision and informed by the results of the January and February 2020 consultations. We recognize those changes represent a critical shift.

"We have been working very hard over the last year on responding to this important court ruling, and remain committed to doing so as quickly as possible.

"Amending Canada's MAID law has been a lengthy and complex process. After months of review in both the House of Commons and the Senate, we are now at a critical stage. We recognize many Canadians, especially those who are suffering intolerably and would become eligible for MAID under the government's proposed changes, are anxious to see the proposed amendments come into effect. For this reason, we continue to support the possibility of individual exemption requests for individuals who live in Quebec until the new law is enacted.

"With that said, our priority is seeing Bill C-7 passed quickly. While we are seeking this extension as a prudent step, we hope Parliamentarians will work together to pass the Bill by February 26.

"As we approach Royal Assent, we remain committed to responding to the court ruling and working with our Parliamentary colleagues on advancing the Bill through the last stages of the legislative process."

