Join The National Organization Of State Offices Of Rural Health For A Special 10th Annual National Rural Health Day

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated 57 million people live and work in rural areas, making up approximately 19% of the U.S. population. Despite the unique health challenges facing rural communities across the nation, including novel coronavirus, thousands of those who work and volunteer with organizations serving rural populations' health needs continually demonstrate their deep commitments to the communities and people they serve. National Rural Health Day, recognized on the third Thursday of November each year, is an opportunity to pay tribute to their dedication and resiliency, a true testament to the Power of Rural.

The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) and its Federal, state, non-profit, and other rural partners invite all to the table to thank rural health professionals and celebrate the Power of Rural on November 19, 2020.

This year's National Rural Health Day main event features Katherine Ortega Courtney, Ph.D., and Dominic Cappello, authors of 100% Community: Ensuring 10 Vital Services for Surviving and Thriving. Courtney and Cappello will be joined by New Mexico state Senator William Soules, Matthew Probst, PA-C (featured in the 2018 award-wining documentary The Providers), and members of several New Mexico 100% Community action teams to discuss their groundbreaking research and the roadmap they have created to help rural counties learn how to work together in new ways to create local systems of health, safety, education, and economic stability.

"One of the many areas State Offices of Rural Health excel in is convening stakeholders with common goals for addressing the social determinants of health," said Teryl Eisinger, NOSORH CEO. "100% Community is a great focus for our main event in 2020."

In addition to the free virtual event, NOSORH will release its annual book of Community Stars , a collection of real stories about rural individuals and organizations and their contributions that positively impact rural health.

Visit PowerofRural.org to learn more, register for the event, and download free tools to participate in National Rural Health Day 2020.

