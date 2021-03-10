Join Sheila Thorne, Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Expert On The COVID Advocacy Exchange (CAE) On The One-year Anniversary Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a global pandemic. The world was catapulted into an unprecedented time of fear, stress, uncertainty, and loss of connectivity and belonging.

Sheila Thorne, President & CEO, Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group, will participate in a conversation with the world's leading industry and public health advocates on Thursday, March 11 at Noon, to discuss Outlining Our Paths to Impact and Change on the COVID Advocacy Exchange (CAE).

Thorne, an international expert on global cultures and health disparities, inequities, and cultural competency and former senior marketing executive, has held rank in many of the top U.S. health marketing communications companies. Thorne stands ready to share her expertise in much-needed conversations surrounding racial and ethnic health and healthcare disparities.

"Systemic racism and oppression have led to pervasive and persistent health disparities in America. The alarming number of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in communities of color because of COVID-19 were no surprise to enlightened healthcare professionals," states Sheila Thorne. "The reasons for health disparities are complex. However, race is considered a significant risk factor for many chronic diseases. Add to this, George Floyd's death last year has also made the conversation about race and racism even more impossible to ignore. It presents an extraordinary opportunity to take bold, targeted, sustainable action that supports the mission that everyone deserves the right to live a healthy life regardless of their race or zip code," continued Thorne.

The Bristol-Myers Squibb CAE is a virtual platform for advocacy organizations and the patients co-developed with patient advocacy organizations convening leaders, advocacy groups, patients, and industry to provide an opportunity for increased connection and collaboration to talk about some of the most pressing issues facing our world today.

Join the conversation and have your voice heard. Register now at www.covidadvocacyexchange.com.

ABOUT SHEILA THORNE

A native New Yorker, Sheila Thorne has been a marketing communications professional for more than two decades. A former senior executive in five of the nation's preeminent marketing, advertising, and communications companies, Thorne has guided her team of seasoned marketing and media professionals of color in her own company since 2003. A former middle school and high school teacher of foreign languages, she has represented Fortune 500 companies throughout North America, Latin America, and Western Europe.

Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group, LLC has developed, launched, and implemented award-winning innovative cross-cultural and cultural competency programs for the healthcare industry. For more information or to book Sheila Thorne for your upcoming event, please click here.

