Join Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri And Challenge Yourself To Change Lives At The 22nd Annual Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port Presented By Pepsi-Cola And Shaw's And Star Market Foundation

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buddies International, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for friendship, employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is excited to announce that the 22nd Annual Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port , presented by Pepsi-Cola and Shaw's and Star Market Foundation, will take place in-person October 1 - 2from Boston to Cape Cod.

"We are excited to be returning to Massachusetts for our 22 nd Annual Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, presented by Pepsi-Cola and Shaw's and Star Market Foundation and we are thrilled that Guy Fieri will join us as Honorary Chair of this event," said Anthony Kennedy Shriver, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Best Buddies International. "We are also honored to have Pepsi-Cola and Shaw's and Star Market Foundation returning as this year's Presenting Sponsors. I am beyond grateful that the important work of this organization will continue, thanks to our participants, volunteers, partners, and the entire community. Together, we will continue empowering people with special abilities and mobilizing our supporters to create a more inclusive world."

The Challenge weekend kicks off Friday, October 1 with the annual Guy Cooking with Best Buddies Celebrity Chef Food Festival, presented by Pepsi-Cola and Shaw's and Star Market Foundation at the Encore Boston Harbor. This culinary festival will feature renowned chefs from top local restaurants, alongside Best Buddies participants serving as sous chefs, providing delectable food tastings, all for a great cause. Notable guests scheduled to attend include Randy Greensteinand Ed Kane of Big Night Entertainment Group .

"I have always been committed to teaching life skills in the culinary arts with my Foundation, which is not just about ingredients, recipes and cooking, but is also about harnessing imagination, empowerment and creativity," said Guy Fieri. "I am truly excited to partner with Best Buddies to help empower their Jobs participants to gain culinary employment skills. Through my cousin, I have a personal connection to Best Buddies, and I know our partnership makes a difference in the lives of people with IDD."

On Saturday, October 2, cyclists, including professional cyclists George Hincapieand Christian Vande Veldewill take the starting line at the JFK Library in Boston for the picturesque 100-mile ride portion of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port , from Boston to Hyannis Port. The Challenge is open to participants of all ages and abilities and is designed to showcase the Best Buddies mission in action. It also features alternative 50 and 20-mile cycling routes, as well as a 5K run or walk.

The Challenge will be capped off with a New England-style clambake and private musical concert by The Sultans , which all participants and special guests are invited to attend.

Please note, Best Buddies has consulted with Chair of the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School and infectious disease expert Dr. Paul Farmer for medical guidance to develop a strict COVID-19 policy requiring full vaccination and mandatory on-site COVID-19 testing for all guests prior to event entry.

This year's Challenge sponsors include: Presenting Sponsors Pepsi-Cola, The Official Beverage of the Best Buddies Challenges ,and Shaw's and Star Market Foundation;Hyannis Port Club Sponsors Bob's Discount Furniture, Chobani, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, Hublot, Seyfarth Shaw LLP, The TJX Companies, Inc.,and Wells Fargo; Cape Club Sponsors Abaco Wines, GEO Group Foundation, John Hancock, Klingman & Associates,and WHDH/Channel 7, The Official Media Sponsor of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port ; Craigville Beach Club Sponsors Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Crescent Capital Group, L.P., Eaton Vance Management, The Guy Fieri Foundation, Mark Edward Partners, Olivia's Organics, Planned Lifetime Assistance Network (PLAN) of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Inc., Sevita, Teddie Peanut Butter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals,and Volvo Car USA; Hyannis Port Challenge: Major Donors Always Health Partners; Big Night Entertainment Group venues including Empire Asian Restaurant & Lounge, Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen & Bar, Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina featuring Santo Tequila, Mystique Asian Restaurant & Lounge, Red Lantern Restaurant & Lounge;Media Sponsor Boston Business Journal;and The Encore Boston Harbor.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 2,900 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' nine formal programs — Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies® , Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters and Inclusive Living— engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 56 countries, positively impacting the lives of nearly 700,000 people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org, www.facebook.com/bestbuddies or www.twitter.com/bestbuddies.

