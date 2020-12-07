Johnstone Supply, APCO Inc. And Allied Refrigeration Earn Banish Mercury Off The Planet Top Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) announced today that Johnstone Supply, APCO Inc. and Allied Refrigerationare the 2020 Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) winners.

The annual competition among Heating Air-conditioning and Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) members recovered 222.95 pounds of mercury from 166 member companies. More than 350 branch locations returned collection bins during the contest period from May 1 to Oct. 31.

"The collection efforts of our wholesale partners demonstrate that even under trying and unique circumstances, there is a commitment from HARDI members to remain active in their support for recycling mercury-containing thermostats," said Danielle Myers, operations & compliance manager, TRC. "Their contribution to the industry is not only a good business practice, but it also helps to keep our environment safer, and that's good for everyone."

"For years now, we've tallied these contributions, and it is heartwarming to see how our partners continue to contribute to such an essential role in our industry."

TRC released the BMOP winners during HARDI's Annual Virtual Conference, Dec. 7.

Distributor Prize Winners include:

Recycled the most amount of mercury overall with 57.5 pounds: Johnstone Supply.

Recycled the highest average pounds of mercury (total pounds of mercury divided by the number of branches that returned a bin) with 2.8 pounds: APCO Inc.

Highest participation rate (for distributors with more than 10 locations) with 41% participation: Allied Refrigeration.

Top 3 Branches for Recycling

Illco Inc., Aurora, IL w ith 8.85 lbs.

ith 8.85 lbs. Refrigeration Sales Corp., Maumee, OH with 5.45 lbs.

with 5.45 lbs. Johnstone Supply, Pigeon Forge, TN with 4.62 lbs.

Thermostat Recycling Corporation (TRC) is a nonprofit stewardship organization that facilitates and manages the collection and proper disposal of mercury-containing thermostats. Originally founded in 1998 by Honeywell, White-Rodgers, and General Electric as a voluntary venture, it was established to promote the safe collection and proper disposal of mercury-containing thermostats. Today, 30 manufacturers support the program. Its members' continuing financial support demonstrates their commitment to a cleaner environment, with a simple, collective goal: Keep mercury out of the waste stream in order to protect the environment.

Today, more than 3,600 businesses and communities in 48 states are enrolled in TRC's program. Since its founding, TRC has collected more than 2.5 million mercury-containing thermostats that have kept 12 tons of mercury out of the waste stream.

