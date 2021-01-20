Johnson Service Group, Inc. Launches IT Consulting Services

WESTMONT, Ill., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Service Group, Inc. (JSG), a North American leader in staffing and professional services, is expanding their Information Technology Consulting services into the United States marketplace in 2021. The new range of services include a wide variety of offerings from custom IT consulting to infrastructure and managed cloud services. These information technology services are available immediately and are completely customizable to fit your company's IT needs. JSG can rapidly and strategically deploy teams or personnel with the key skills and tools necessary to meet every IT challenge.

"JSG is dedicated to fostering long lasting partnerships with our clients and this expanded service offering will allow us to further align with our clients' internal organizational targets and goals. The launch also supports our commitment of continuing to improve the overall level of value add we bring to both our current and future clients. For the past several years, our Canadian customers have benefited from the expertise of our dedicated and highly qualified in-house IT professionals and we are confident our US expansion will be equally successful," shares JSG's Chief Operating Officer, Greg Thullner.

In the coming months, JSG will continue to roll these offerings out to our clients and markets throughout the United States. These IT services can be combined with staffing solutions or other consulting services, and each are built as a custom stand-alone service. JSG has the flexibility to work with each customer to develop a solution that meets their individual or unique needs, ensuring consistent, quality service - regardless of service options required.

"We provide individualized IT solutions, with a wide variety of offerings including helpdesk and infrastructure support, project management, cloud solutions, and cybersecurity protections, among other solutions. Business never stops and neither does our IT services delivery," explains JSG's VP of Information Technology, Uma Suthan.

About Johnson Service Group, Inc.

Johnson Service Group, Inc. (JSG) is a leader in the staffing and consulting services industry, with over 35 years of experience investing in people and companies. We can be found locally in more than 30 offices throughout the United States and Canada and continue to experience tremendous growth as we continue to offer world-class service and diversified offerings to fit our client's evolving needs.

