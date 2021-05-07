Johnson Matthey Announces New Net Zero Targets As It Opens New State-of-the-art Battery Technology Centre In Oxford, UK

LONDON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, today announces a further strategic development in the commercialisation of eLNO ®, its portfolio of leading nickel rich advanced cathode materials. The official opening, performed by the Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Secretary of State for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, of its state-of-the-art Battery Technology Centre near Oxford, UK, enables JM to drive rapid improvements in battery performance for customers and sustainable, secure value chains, aligned with its vision for a cleaner, healthier world.

Decarbonising transportation is a critical step in helping societies and industries meet their ambitious net zero emission targets. Battery electric vehicles are central to realising a net zero future. As a leader in sustainable technologies, Johnson Matthey's portfolio of high-performance battery materials will enable electric cars to have a greater range and recharge faster.

The new Battery Technology Centre in Oxford will play a key role in developing battery materials of the future. It enhances JM's existing battery technology capabilities and testing capacity, accelerating the further development and customisation of its eLNO ® materials for battery electric vehicle applications. Amidst the ongoing debate about the carbon intensity of battery production, JM is announcing that the production* of eLNO ® will be carbon neutral by 2035.

At the same time, Johnson Matthey today announces a commitment to be net zero by 2040. JM has also now signed the Business Ambition for 1.5C campaign, which gives JM automatic membership to the UNFCCC's "Race to Zero" campaign ahead of COP26, and has announced the following science-based targets (SBTs):

An absolute reduction in Scope 1** and Scope 2*** greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of at least 33% by 2030.

An absolute reduction of upstream Scope 3**** GHG emissions of at least 20% by 2030.

Robert MacLeod, Chief Executive, comments: "This new facility represents an important milestone on our journey towards developing a sustainable battery materials ecosystem and emphasises the progress we are making on the commercialisation of our battery materials business. Johnson Matthey has a growing range of solutions to help society decarbonise at scale, and at the same time we are doing our bit by driving our own operations and supply chains to achieve net zero by 2040."

Christian Günther, Chief Executive, Battery Materials, continued: "We're thrilled to open our Battery Technology Centre. It has a dedicated, on site product development team which will enable more rapid customisation our eLNO ® cathode materials to meet our customers' needs. It also boasts advanced material characterisation and diagnostic equipment that enable both engineering on an atomic level and evaluation under realistic conditions. This new Battery Technology Centre is a big step forward in delivering eLNO to the market."

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng commented:

"I am delighted to open this exciting state of the art Battery Technology Centre at the heart of Oxfordshire's innovation economy. This centre has a vital role to play in our plans to drive forward new, cost-effective technology that will make adopting electric vehicles more convenient for motorists as we transition away from diesel and petrol cars.

"As Business Secretary, it is a personal commitment of mine to ensure the UK continues to be one of the best locations in the world for automotive manufacturing. In order to protect and create jobs in our industrial heartlands, while securing a competitive future for the auto sector and supply chain, we need to throw our weight behind battery innovation and commercialisation to support the sector's transition to a clean, green future.

"Backing new battery technology and electrifying the auto supply chain is at the heart of our plans to put the UK at the forefront of the global green industrial revolution and to build back better from the pandemic, and I'm delighted Johnson Matthey is playing a key role in this endeavour."

Science-based targets

* Cradle-to-gate product carbon footprint.

** Scope 1 covers direct greenhouse emissions from owned or controlled sources.

*** Scope 2 covers indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating and cooling consumed by the reporting company.

**** Scope 3 includes purchased goods and services.

