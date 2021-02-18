Johnson Controls Partners With Urban League To Enhance Mission Of Racial Equity

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (JCI) - Get Report, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, the National Urban League and the Milwaukee Urban League today announced a partnership to help the organizations expand their initiatives supporting employment, education, advocacy as well as equitable justice and democracy.

The partnership includes an investment of $2 million over three years.

"Johnson Controls is committed to partnering with non-profit organizations working for racial equity in our communities," said Johnson Controls chairman and CEO George Oliver. "The Urban League's 100- year history of dedication to economic empowerment, equality and social justice aligns with Johnson Controls' values. We are thankful for their work and their vision, and we stand with them as they continue to collaborate with community leaders, policymakers and other corporate partners to elevate the standard of living for African Americans and other historically underserved groups."

The investment will elevate and transform the Milwaukee Urban League's capacity to scale effective programs and services and advancing advocacy efforts on the critical issues facing the African American community and other underrepresented populations.

"Johnson Controls has been a strong champion for underrepresented communities in Milwaukee and an outspoken voice on racial justice and education," Milwaukee Urban League President and CEO, Dr. Eve M. Hall said. "We are excited about this newly focused partnership and transformative investment. Their long-time representation on our Board of Directors has made a difference."

Johnson Controls' partnership also will enhance National Urban League's Equitable Justice and Digital Inclusion initiatives.

"Achieving a just and equitable economy that provides opportunity for all requires the commitment of forward-thinking and conscientious corporations like Johnson Controls," said National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial. "I look forward to a successful and productive collaboration."

Oliver added that the decision to partner with an historical civil rights and urban advocacy organization with more than 100 years of effective experience is part of Johnson Controls' broad, strategic plan to foster impactful partnerships to support efforts to bring about social equity. Johnson Controls recognizes the pandemic has intensified the needs of communities of color in education, employment, health, and housing, and is committed to doing its part to meet these needs.

To learn more about:

Johnson Controls' commitment to diversity and inclusion, click here,

Milwaukee Urban League programs and initiatives, click here; and,

programs and initiatives, click here; and, National Urban League's justice and civil rights initiatives, click here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kellie Harris, Johnson Controls Direct: 773.330.0622 Email: kellie.harris@jci.com

Teresa Candori, National Urban League Direct: 212.558.5362 Email: tcandori@nul.org

Brianna Johnson, Milwaukee Urban League Direct: 414.484.5638 Email: bjohnson@tmul.org

About Johnson Controls:At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About National Urban League:The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 90 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 2 million people annually nationwide. Visit www.nul.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @NatUrbanLeague.

About The Milwaukee Urban League:The Milwaukee Urban League is an affiliate of The National Urban League. We lead through education, employment, and advocacy to achieve economic vibrancy and equal access to all industries and disciplines that position African Americans to create wealth and live a better quality of life. Milwaukee Urban League's vision is to ensure that Wisconsin becomes a top 10 place for African Americans to live and thrive and where the greater Milwaukee area becomes a leader in education and socioeconomic inclusion. For more information, visit www.tmul.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @urbanleaguemke.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-partners-with-urban-league-to-enhance-mission-of-racial-equity-301230679.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc